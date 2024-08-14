What Emotions Will Be Explored In 3rd Installment Of Inside Out? Here’s What Kensington Tallman Said About Riley’s Future At D23 Event

Inside Out 2 has broken various records at the box office with its mega release, hailed by Disney and Pixar. The movie not only rekindled the previous emotions but also introduced new ones for Riley as she became a teen.

The third film in the franchise is also expected to go on floors in the coming year, which can show Tallman’s character hitting adulthood. Meanwhile, as the actress made an appearance at the D23 event, she talked about the potential new emotions involved in the process of her character growing up.

So far in the movies, Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Anger, and Fear were placed in the minds of the lead character in the first part. As for the second part, Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, and Embarrassment took the seats to attract the audience to the rollercoaster of emotions. While speaking at the D23 event, Tallman shared that for Inside Out 3, Riley will have graduated college, and for the audience, it “would be a really unique storyline” to watch out for.

Tallman also revealed that the new movie might potentially bring in the emotions of romance, loneliness, and other new ones.

While commenting on the upcoming film, the actress revealed, "I'd really love to see her exploring college and entering adulthood because I feel like the three pivotal moments in our lives are childhood, teenhood, and then adulthood. Going from a teenager to an adult is so different.”

She added I'm not there yet—I just turned 16 the other day, so I'm on the brink of that—but many of my friends are older and are in college. They're experiencing different changes, like being away from home and living on their own. I think that would be a really unique storyline for Inside Out 3. Fingers crossed!"

As for the first two movies, Inside Out has been revolving around the life of Riley Andersen, who is 11 years old in the original film, and within the two-year gap, the character turned a teen. According to the synopsis of the movie, “Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust have been running a successful operation by all accounts. However, when Anxiety shows up, they aren't sure how to feel.”

Inside Out hit theaters in 2015, while the second part was released in 2024.

