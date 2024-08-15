'It's Going To Be A Monster Hit': Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan Tease Their Upcoming Film Freakier Friday Features New Song

Jamie Lee Curtis and her co-star Lindsay Lohan are finally returning to the screen together again to play their beloved roles as Tess Coleman and Anna Coleman. Curtis and Lohan recently teased that the upcoming sequel titled Freakier Friday will also include new songs, like the original movie Freaky Friday, which showed Anna as the lead singer of the rock band Pink Slip. Read on further to know more details!

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan recently attended the D23 Expo, where they spoke with Entertainment Weekly and talked about their upcoming fantasy comedy Film Freakier Friday, a sequel to their hit 2003 movie.

Lohan teased about the film plot, telling the outlet that, "Things get crazier now." While Curtis told the publication that fans can expect to hear some new music in the project, noting, "I'm telling you right now, this one played a song last night at the Wiltern [theater in Los Angeles], and it is in my ear like one of those Star Trek earworms."

The outlet noted that Lohan also hinted that the song has personal significance for her, as she can "relate" to it on a "deeper level" beyond just the movie’s story.



The Halloween Kills actress added that she believes the track will "going to be a monster hit" and "anthem song of the movie," before mentioning that she can't talk much about it or tell what it's called because they're in the middle of filming the sequel. She noted that there will also be some "old favorites" in the project.

As per the official synopsis, Nisha Ganatra's Freakier Friday picks up years after the mother-daughter duo, Tess Coleman (Curtis) and Anna Coleman (Lohan), face an identity crisis as they accidentally switch bodies after eating magic Chinese fortune cookies. Now, Anna has a daughter and a soon-to-be stepdaughter, and as they navigate the challenges of blending two families, Tess and Anna learn that "lightning might indeed strike twice."

During their candid conversation with the outlet, the Mean Girls actress also mentioned that the supernatural body-switching elements are more intense in the sequel, noting it's "definitely freakier" than the first movie. Lohan revealed that the sequel will include much more physical comedy than the original, adding that it has a lot of "love and loss" at its core and will explore mother-daughter relationships more deeply than people might expect.

Meanwhile, Freakier Friday will be released in theaters in 2025.