Henry Cavill To Appear In MCU's Deadpool 3 As Wolverine Variant? Check Out Fan Reactions To The Rumors Here

Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2024. With the teaser release, Marvel fans are excited to witness what the universe has to offer. As for now, a new entry is reportedly on the cards. Henry Cavill might join MCU’s Deadpool. A user on X shared the news that Cavill will be entering the universe as one of the variants of Wolverine. The same handle had earlier confirmed the return of Hugh Jackman, which came out to be true.



On his account, the user wrote, “I can confirm that Henry Cavill will, in fact, play a Wolverine variant in ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE.’Fans will be very pleased with his appearance.” With the whole movie focusing on the concept of the multiverse, the news has divided the internet over what is true.

Fans Reaction To Henry Cavill Joining MCU

Henry Cavill's alleged entry into the MCU's Deadpool and Wolverine has gotten the fans all hyped up. With the news spreading like wildfire, the fans' reactions are wild. One of the users wrote, "That would be silly. Why would Henry Cavill play a Wolverine variant? Wolverine is supposed to be short. Why get another tall big name actor? That would be like having Hugh Jackman play a Superman variant. What's the reason behind it?"

While the other thought, "So # Henrycavill's inclusion is a bit last minute after shooting wrapped up so maybe he is the main MCU wolverine going forward after #DeadpoolAndWolverine." One of the fans also imagined the Justice League characters entering Marvel. "Imagine almost half of the Justice League movie actors playing the rest in the Deadpool & Wolverine movie."

It would be interesting to watch how the Marvel makers fit into the character of Henry Cavill if he were to be a part of the movie.

I can confirm that Henry Cavill will in fact play a Wolverine variant in ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’.



Fans will be very pleased with his appearance 👀 pic.twitter.com/sFfubvjn2B — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) March 15, 2024

That would be silly. Why would Henry Cavill play a Wolverine variant? Wolverine is supposed to be short. Why get another tall big name actor? That would be like having Hugh Jackman play a Superman variant? What’s the reason behind it? — J. Edward Lenger 🌹 (@JustEdLeng) March 15, 2024

When Is Deadpool & Wolverine Releasing?

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer will be released on July 26, 2024. The makers of the film have claimed a wild ride for the audience, which would change the history of MCU forever. Jackman will return as his iconic character, Wolverine, while fans can look forward to two Deadpools. Kang, the villain of the film, is to be replaced by Dr. Dooms after Jonathan Majors is fired from the production house. There is a lot to look forward to as the film nears its release date.

