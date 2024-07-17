‘Here’s to a Lifetime of Love’: Michael J. Fox Celebrates 36th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Post For Wife Tracy Pollan

Some occasions are always special milestones, like birthdays and wedding anniversaries. Just like that, Michael J. Fox celebrated his love for his wife, Tracy Pollan, as they marked their 36th anniversary on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Alongside a photo of them sitting by a pool when they were younger, he wrote a sweet message to his longtime partner on Instagram. “Here’s to a lifetime of love with the love of a lifetime,” the caption read. “Happy anniversary, T. Forever.”

Meanwhile, Pollan also took to Instagram and posted a special message for her better half. “Same spot, different year! Happy anniversary my love, we haven’t changed a bit,” she wrote. “I love you!”

The couple first met in 1985 while filming Family Ties, and after dating for a few years, they tied the knot in 1988. Their love story is documented in Fox's 2023 documentary, STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie. According to Us Weekly, the duo has together navigated the biggest challenges, including his struggle with Parkinson’s disease, which he was diagnosed with in 1991.

In 2013, the actor recalled his first reaction to his Parkinson's diagnosis during an interview with Howard Stern, noting that he "was drinking alone and ... every day amid his health scare." He credited his wife with helping him make a lifestyle change and begin therapy. "[She asked me], 'Is this what you want? This is what you want to be?' ... Eventually, things got pretty great," Fox said.

Today they are proud parents to son Sam Michael, 34, twin daughters Aquinnah Kathleen and Schuyler Frances, 28, and a 21-year-old daughter Esmé Annabelle.

Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan had a lot to celebrate off late

The duo had a lot to celebrate off late. In June 2024 Pollan turned 64, and that same day, their daughter Schuyler married at the luxurious Hayfield Catskills in New York. During the event, an onlooker told PEOPLE about the big day.

Despite the heat wave, they kept the family dining under a tent, which created a picture-perfect garden party ambiance. The family were great hosts to the guests and the evening was just perfect for everyone to enjoy.

Fox's family is truly the perfect example of how courage is the ultimate path to improving one's life, and with the right partner and family by their side, it's possible to overcome almost any setback in life.

