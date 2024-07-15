‘Can’t Give You A List’: Shannen Doherty once Revealed There are Several People She Wouldn’t Want To See On Her Funeral Months Before Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actress Shannen Doherty passed away on July 13, 2024, following her battle with cancer. In the wake of her death, let's look back at a personal podcast interview of her where she digs deep into facing death, details of her illness, and much more.

Shannen Doherty opened up on the Let’s Be Clear podcast about her nearly decade-long cancer struggle. She revealed that although she has been praised for her strength in facing her illness, there are moments when she locks herself in the closet and cries and that she is scared of the process of dying. She admitted that she wanted her funeral to be like.'lovefest' she added. As far as a list of guests that did and didn’t make the cut, Doherty said the list of people she wants there is the better list. “I can’t give you a list of who I don’t want, because that’s way too long.”

More about Shannen Doherty's idea of funeral

Doherty said that she does not mind her fans showing up for her mourning as they have supported her and made her who she was but she specifically added that there were some people she would never like to see at her funeral. She mentioned that people might show up for the wrong reasons, emphasizing her dislike for insincerity. She pointed out that will be are people who don't truly like her but would attend her funeral just to appear proper and avoid looking bad.

Doherty's famous role was as Prudence Halliwell in the series Charmed until 2001, and she also appeared in several other movies and shows, including Heathers in 1988, Beverly Hills, 90210 (1990–1994), Bethany in 2017, and Hot Seat in 2022.

Shannen Doherty's brief fight with cancer

Shannen Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She had a mastectomy, underwent chemotherapy and radiation, and was in remission by 2017. But in February 2020, the actress revealed that the disease had returned and metastasized, spreading into her spine.

Last summer in 2024 she shared that the cancer had spread to her brain, requiring surgery and more radiation treatment, and in November, Doherty revealed that the disease had spread to her bones. She was also quite transparent with her journey towards battling the illness and kept sharing snippets of it on her Instagram profile.

