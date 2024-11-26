Here's What Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Eat in Jail for Thanksgiving If His Third Bail Bid Is Denied

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is set to spend Thanksgiving 2024 behind bars, and the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center’s holiday menu has been revealed. According to People, Page Six, and various other entertainment news outlets, the embattled music mogul’s breakfast on Thursday will commence at 6:30 a.m. and will include fruit, breakfast pastries, and cereal with skim milk.

Lunch, starting at 11 a.m., will feature traditional Thanksgiving dishes such as turkey roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, and dinner rolls. For vegetarian inmates, the menu will offer hot and sour tofu alongside assorted holiday pies.

Dinner at the Brooklyn institution will consist of two PB&J sandwiches on whole wheat bread, fruit, and potato chips.

ALSO READ: Sean Diddy Combs' Kids Show Support For Their Father With Birthday Call As He Awaits Trial In May 2025

Combs, 55, has been incarcerated since his September 16 arrest in NYC on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Though he has pleaded not guilty to the charges, he has been denied bail twice, with a ruling on his third bail attempt expected this week.

In addition to the federal charges, Diddy is also facing multiple sexual assault lawsuits, including allegations involving minors, while awaiting his May 2025 trial.

Brooklyn’s infamous MDC, built in 1994 with a capacity of 1,200 inmates, has previously housed high-profile individuals such as R. Kelly and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Advertisement

During his time in custody, Combs has been accused of repeatedly violating the prison’s communication regulations. Earlier this month, federal authorities alleged that the Bad Boy Records founder used the telephone accounts of at least eight other inmates by paying them through payment apps and commissary deposits.

Prosecutors claim Diddy is “attempting to use public statements to alter public perception” through these calls to “improperly influence the jury pool in his upcoming criminal proceeding.”

In his most recent pretrial release bid, Diddy’s attorneys proposed strict home confinement in a three-bedroom apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side as an alternative to prison confinement.

ALSO READ: 'Beyond His Romantic Partners...': Diddy’s USD 50M Bail Bid Hangs in Balance Amid Explosive New Allegations by Prosecutors