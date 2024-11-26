'Beyond His Romantic Partners...': Diddy’s USD 50M Bail Bid Hangs in Balance Amid Explosive New Allegations by Prosecutors

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual and physical assault.

Prosecutors are doing everything in their power to ensure Sean Diddy' Combs, who is charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, remains behind bars until his trial, set for May 2025.

As the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder made his third attempt to secure bail last week, and as Judge Arun Subramanian of a New York court began seriously considering his $50 million bid, prosecutors presented new claims backed by alleged shreds of evidence in their efforts to prevent a ruling in Diddy’s favor.

With Judge Subramanian expected to rule on Diddy’s bail this week, prosecutors recently alleged that he physically abused his personal staff and threatened a woman by attempting to break down her door with a hammer. These claims aim to highlight the gravity of the allegations against the music mogul.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Subramanian, obtained by People, prosecutors detail: “Beyond his romantic partners, the defendant also physically abused his personal staff. Former staff members have described the defendant threatening to kill them, throwing objects at them, and being struck, punched, and shoved by the defendant, as well as witnessing him do the same to others.”

The prosecution’s letter comes after Diddy appeared in court for a bail hearing in Manhattan court on Friday, November 22.

His attorneys proposed strict home confinement in exchange for bail last week, while prosecutors cited Diddy’s alleged breaches of federal prison rules during his incarceration and his attempts to intimidate potential witnesses from behind bars at the Brooklyn MDC to oppose his release.

In Combs’ most recent bail proposal, his legal team described the prosecution’s case as “thin.” During Friday’s hearing, Combs’ attorneys informed the court that, if granted bail, he would live in a three-bedroom apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against him.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

