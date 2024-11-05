Sean Diddy Combs' Kids Show Support For Their Father With Birthday Call As He Awaits Trial In May 2025

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs, who is now serving jail time at Brooklyn's Metropolitan detention center, turned 55 on November 4th. His children showed their support for him by posting a clip of them wishing him a happy birthday via phone call. The fallen rap mogul was heard on the call talking with his kids Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 30, King Combs, 26, Chance Combs, 18, Love Combs, 1, and the twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs, 17.

Diddy has been arrested on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution purposes and had been denied bail previously. One of his sons, Justin Dior Combs, uploaded the clip of their phone conversation to social media. Diddy’s kids were also heard saying happy birthday to the father.

In the clip, after his children sing him happy birthday, Diddy says, "I love you all, I love you all so much. I can’t wait to see ya’ll. I can’t wait to see ya’ll. I just want to say I’m proud of ya’ll, especially the girls—I mean, all of ya’ll."

He continues, "But just for being strong. Thank you all for being strong. Thank you all for being by my side, supporting me, I love ya’ll. I get the best family in the world. My birthday, I’m happy. Thank you all for giving me this call. Thank you very much. I love you all."

Although Diddy has been hit with serious allegations in the course of his career, his family, including his mother, Janice Combs, and his children have continued supporting him both publicly and privately. They maintained last month after issuing a statement announcing their support for him and asserting their faith in his innocence.

Diddy's son Quincy took to Instagram to post, "We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD. Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie & D'Lila."

Sean Diddy Combs' legal issues have taken a turn for the worse in the recent past. In September, he was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, stemming from allegations made by several women, including some minors, who allegedly were drugged and abused in Diddy's inner circle. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the allegations and charges against him and awaits trial in May 2025.

