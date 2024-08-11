‘It Was Love At First Sight’: Kris Jenner Shares Heartfelt Post On Kylie Jenner’s Birthday As She Turns 27

It's time to eat cake and celebrate as the famous beauty mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner has turned 27 on August 10, 2024. Mom Kris Jenner took this opportunity and posted a heartfelt birthday wish for her beloved daughter.

She shared a carousel of photos with a touching caption on their favorite platform Instagram. "Happy birthday to my beautiful baby girl @kyliejenner! I fell in love with you the moment we met… it was love at first sight!" she wrote.

"I am so incredibly proud of you and thank God for you every single day. You are the most incredible mommy, and I love watching you with your kids each and every day," she continued. Kris praised her youngest daughter, describing her as "so kind, gentle, calm, smart, creative, funny, compassionate, thoughtful, loving, generous, sensitive, and strong."

She also noted how amazing Kylie is in all that she does and concluded the message saying, "May all of your dreams come true! I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy."

Kris shared a series of snaps of Kylie as a child while she was growing up, along with shots of the mother and daughter together. She also posted a few cute photos of Kylie with her sister Kendall Jenner and some sweet snaps of the Kylie Cosmetics founder with her kids Stormi and Aire, whom she shares with ex-Travis Scott.

Kris continued the celebration on her Instagram Stories, sharing many of the same photos and snippets from her main post. Additionally, Kendall also expressed birthday love for her sister on her Instagram Stories, reposting one of their mom's Stories—a picture of herself and Kylie with Kris from their more youthful years and sharing her own playful message in another post.

The Kardashian family is known for their extravagant ways to celebrate occasions, just like how the whole family celebrated Kim Kardashian's birthday earlier this year. Coming to the birthday girl, she spent much of the past year traveling most recently with her little ones.

According to PEOPLE, amid her busy schedule of travel, family time, and social engagements, the star also found time for romance with rumored boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.

The reality star and the Dune actor were first linked in April 2023. Since then, they've been seen together at events such as New York Fashion Week, the 2023 US Open, a Beyoncé concert, and the 2024 Golden Globes.

