Kylie Jenner Shares BTS Photos of Her Birthday Celebration with Hailey Bieber & More

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 27th birthday on Saturday, August 10, enjoying the weekend with family and friends.

She posted photos on Instagram showing her laughing next to a giant birthday cake adorned with strawberries, blueberries, and beautiful icing. In the caption, she wrote, "27 (basically 30). Filled with love and so grateful. Thank you, God."

Her Instagram Stories revealed that Hailey Bieber, Lauren Perez, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and Yris Palmer were among the guests.

Kylie Jenner's famous family celebrated her birthday with heartfelt social media tributes.

Kris Jenner posted adorable baby and throwback photos of Kylie. Kendall Jenner joined in by reposting Kris's pictures on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Happy birthday to my beautiful baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!!! I fell in love with you the moment we met… it was love at first sight! I am so incredibly proud of you and thank God for you every single day. You are the most incredible mommy, and I love watching you with your kids each and every day. You are so kind, gentle, calm, smart, creative, funny, compassionate, thoughtful, loving, generous, sensitive, and strong."

"You amaze and inspire me and so many others to be the very best version of ourselves. You teach me something new every day about love, life, and resilience, and I am incredibly blessed to be your mommy. May all of your dreams come true!!!!!! I love you more than you will ever know. Mommy xo," she added.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a playful photo of the Kardashian-Jenner family with Kylie wearing a graduation cap, writing in her Instagram Stories, “Happy birthday to my tiny goose.”

Kim Kardashian celebrated Kylie with a carousel of photos on Instagram, captioning, “I want to thank the universe for blessing me with a sister as sweet as you. Your silliness, kindness, and love are the greatest gifts I could ever ask for.”

Khloé Kardashian also wished Kylie a happy birthday, posting a lovely picture of them in exquisite gowns. She wrote, “Whoever is lucky enough to be in your orbit knows what a beautiful and special soul you are. You truly are magic in a bottle, and nothing will ever dispel the beauty and magic that is you.”

In addition to her extravagant birthday celebration with celebrities, Kylie Jenner had a busy summer. She made two trips to Europe, enjoying Italy and Spain with her kids. She also drew public attention by rocking a denim-on-denim look at Khloé Kardashian’s 40th birthday celebration on June 27.

