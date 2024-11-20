EXCLUSIVE: 'I Need All Of Them'; Michelle Yeoh Shares Why She Would Take Home All Her Madame Morrible Costumes From Wicked

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Michelle Yeoh shared her thoughts on the stunning costumes she wore as Madame Morrible in Wicked. And rightfully so, it was hard for her to choose from the plethora of elements that their team created for the wizarding world of Oz. Yeoh admitted that choosing a single item from the set was nearly impossible due to the incredible attention to detail in every costume she wore.

When asked about what she’d like to take home from the sets of Wicked, Yeoh immediately pointed to Madame Morrible’s iconic appearance in the movie.

Yeoh was quick to mention one specific scene that stood out to her: Madame Morrible’s first appearance at Shiz University. “Maybe I am biased,” she began, “but I think it has to be the moment Madame Morrible first steps into the university. It’s like waters, gondolas, all the amazing students in their crazy uniforms, and the professors."

When asked about her costume at that moment, Yeoh shared her admiration for the craftsmanship that went into bringing Madame Morrible’s character to life. “The embroidery and all the details. You know, Madame Morrible had so many amazing costume changes as well. It is hard to choose one. It’s like I need all of them.”

She expressed how each outfit added something special to the character, making it difficult to pick just one favorite. The thought of taking any single piece home felt impossible, as every costume had its own unique charm.

Yeoh plays Madame Morrible, the headmistress of Crage Hall at Shiz University. She stars alongside Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond.

The movie adaptation of Wicked is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. It is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2024,

