Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix's Highly Anticipated Joker: Folie à Deux Faces Mixed Reviews At Venice Film Festival

Did Joker: Folie à Deux fail to charm audiences with its screen presence, charisma, and iconic spooky laugh? Let’s find out! The highly anticipated sequel premiered at the prestigious Venice Film Festival, and the reviews have been mixed.

While some film critics have not yet shared their opinions due to an embargo, a few who have ignored it gave Todd Phillips' sequel a cold reception. Although the trailer generated significant buzz, with claims that it could be a potential Oscar winner, the early reviews suggest otherwise.

Reviews posted on Letterboxd reveal varied reactions. @Filmdreams_FD noted that the film's "message is poignant and devastating," but also felt it "lacks emotion" and "seems like a response to those who viewed the first film as a eulogy of violence."

Similarly, film critic @D-Mo comments that "the musical aspect feels like a gimmick and eventually becomes tiresome," while @starboy describes it as a "convoluted mess that aspires to be everything and ends up being nothing." Finally, @detectivezinc said Joker: Folie à Deux was "a huge disappointment."

However, these are just individual reviews. In contrast, reviews on social media channels like Instagram have been quite positive, with special mention of Lady Gaga's character. She is set to bring her take on the iconic DC character—Harley Quinn—in the highly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Joker film.

Moreover, while the buzz surrounding the upcoming film suggests it might not be as massive a hit as its predecessor—which earned 11 nominations (the most of any film at the ceremony) and won Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir at the 92nd Academy Awards—it still has generated significant interest.

Joker: Folie à Deux, a follow-up to 2019’s Oscar-winning Joker, follows failed comedian Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) as he encounters the love of his life, Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga), while confined at Arkham State Hospital. Once released, the two set out on a journey filled with revenge, love, vindictiveness, and rage.

With its peculiar dark theme, dim blue lighting, and Arthur Fleck's clown makeup along with Harley Quinn's redefined yet captivating image, the film seems like an ideal choice to enjoy this Halloween.

Remember to take someone along with you to the theater—we want you safe and not spooked out! Meanwhile, have you seen the trailer? What do you think? Will this one be a hit or a miss? Let us know.

Folie à Deux will hit the theaters on October 4.

