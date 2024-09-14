‘He’s In A….’: Demi Moore Reflects On Her Ex-Husband Bruce Willis’s Health Condition As Die Hard Star Suffers From Dementia

Demi Moore recently shed light on the health condition of her former husband Bruce Willis. The highly acclaimed star is reportedly battling with frontotemporal dementia. While appearing on the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, The Substance actress gave a few insights about how Willis is doing, when the Miss You Already actress brought up the topic.

“Given the givens, he’s in a stable place,” Moore stated of Bruce Willis, when Barrymore asked about his health, while also recalling that she knew the Red actor from the time he used to work as a bartender at Cafe Central.

During the interview that aired on Friday The Stand In actress had even recalled the time, Willis starred in Charlie’s Angels, alongside her, Moore as well as Cameron Diaz.

Further discussing Bruce Willis' health, Moore then divulged the advice she usually gives to her children, about navigating through their father's health condition.

The St. Elmo's Fire star stated that she asks her kids to meet "them where they’re at. You don’t hold on to who they were or what you want them to be, but who they are in this moment."

Demi Moore then expressed the joy and the sweetness the moment creates when the whole family meets. Talking during the show, the Indecent Proposal actress stressed on the fact that she makes it a point to visit her former husband very often. Moore mentioned that whenever she is in L.A., she goes to Bruce Willis' place and creates beautiful memories with him and the whole family.

It was in the year 2022 that, the loved ones of the actor from Die Hard With A Vengeance announced that he would be stepping away from his acting career.

This was also the time when Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder. By February 2023, the aforementioned health issue had progressed to the actor's frontotemporal dementia.

Per the National Institute on Aging, patients who are diagnosed with this health scare face emotional problems, unusual behaviors, as well as trouble while communicating. The health issue also affects the patient's working as well as walking abilities.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis tied the knot back in 1987 and got divorced in the year 2000. They share three daughters, Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout.

Back in the month of May this year, Rumer had mentioned that her father was feeling good while talking to Fox News. She also stated that Bruce Willis thanked his die hard fans for their wishes and support.

