Matthew Koma, Hilary Duff's husband, goes to great lengths to make sure that his wife has enduring memories, even if it means editing pictures! The 36-year-old Lizzie McGuire alumna shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, August 24, that she attended Mandy Moore's baby shower but had to leave before any pictures could be taken.

Duff reshared Moore's post from the celebration in her first slide explaining what happened. Along with the image, she wrote, "Koma knew I was sad I missed the photo." In the second slide, she wrote, "So he fixed it", along with an image showing a young Duff with vivid blonde hair was photoshopped onto the end of the original image, but it gets better.

The following slide revealed that Koma had Photoshopped himself into the third version of the picture. Duff wrote, "But then he felt sad he missed it," over the image. He can be seen next to the Duff image he added, perched in a chair. In the first picture, the chair was empty.

Moore's baby shower seemed to be a girls-only affair, but in a fourth version of the picture, Koma included a photoshop of the This Is Us actor's husband, Taylor Goldsmith, who was seen relaxing barefoot on a chair across the room from Moore.

In May, Moore revealed that she was expecting her third child , a girl with her husband Goldsmith. They are already parents to sons August "Gus" Harrison, 3, and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 22 months.

Duff and her musician husband tied the knot in December 2019, making them one of Hollywood's cutest couples. They're also one of the most relatable couples as you may have seen through their Instagram pictures and stories.

Duff gave birth to her youngest child, Townes, on May 3, 2024. She also has Mae, three-year-old, and Banks, five-year-old with her husband. The former Disney Channel star and her ex-husband, NHL player Mike Comrie, also have a 12-year-old son named Luca.