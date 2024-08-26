When Is Sophie Turner's Joan Releasing? All You Need To Know About Upcoming Crime Thriller

Sophie Turner has wooed fans again with the upcoming Joan. Set in the 1980s she played the role of a single mother who took to crime to support herself and her child. The Queen of the North got famous with Games of Thrones and it made her a household name. In all possibility, the name of the show may sound familiar as Turner was filming the series when she and her ex-husband, Joe Jonas went through the messy custody agreement. The tabloids were full of their news and Turner had discussed the effects of it in an interview with British Vogue.

She said, “My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan [in the UK].” Turner further referred to the accusations that she was an absent mother. “And all these articles started coming out…. It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother—mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.’” Let’s discuss everything we know about the upcoming series so far.

The storyline of Joan

Joan Hannington faced unfavorable circumstances as a teen mom from a violent home. She does not stick to the rules. Joan uses a lot of deception and disguise to navigate her way through a gritty, high-stakes crime caper. According to Entertainment Weekly, the show is a real-life depiction of the glamorous Joan Hannington, a jewel thief. She got the nickname ‘The Godmother’ on the London black market.

The cast of Joan

The titular character is played by Sophie Turner. She has been joined by Caroline Faber(Merline), Frank Dillane (Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and other actors whom we were eager to meet.

Can I watch a trailer?

One can watch a teaser posted by Sophie Turner on Instagram or EW. Turner gave a caption with an on-brand diamond emoji for good measure. She wrote, “Here she comes,” to which a fan excitedly commented, “So excited to have you on my screen again 🎥✨”

When and where to watch Joan?

Starting Tuesday, October 2, Joan will be aired by the CW and will be a six-part limited series from the British network ITV. It has been marketed as a new show on the CW.

