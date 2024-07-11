Will Kerry Washington's UnPrisoned Season 2 Have A Christmas Carol-Inspired Special Episode? Actress Drops Hint

Although Christmas is realistically five months away, it's coming early for the Alexander family on UnPrisoned. During a recent visit to the set of the Hulu dramedy, which returns on July 17, 2024, with its second season, Kerry Washington suggested a holiday twist for UnPrisoned Season 2, which will take place during the holidays towards the end of this year.

“We have a special Christmas episode where we do kind of a Ghosts of Christmas past and future. It's like our take on A Christmas Carol,” Washington told PEOPLE, adding, “We get to see some future Paige and some past Paige that we've never seen before. I really love that about this season.”

While additional details about the episode haven't been disclosed, the characters, plot details, and trailer are out. UnPrisoned season 2 premieres July 17 on Hulu.

What can viewers expect from UnPrisoned Season 2?

In Season 2 of UnPrisoned, Paige Alexander (Kerry Washington), a therapist, struggles with her practice while working through her issues, including finding a middle ground with her inconsistent father, Edwin (Delroy Lindo), who was largely absent for much of her life.

The season explores Paige's journey as she maintains firm boundaries yet realizes that relationships require counterbalancing those boundaries with closeness. Furthermore, Washington explains that the family is truly learning how to navigate toward healing and unity. She expresses excitement about witnessing the next chapter of their journey as they grow to love and live together.

Advertisement

Jordyn McIntosh on working with Kerry Washington

McIntosh said that working with Washington has been nothing but moments of pure joy for her. Moreover, McIntosh sees her as a role model and an “icon.” She admits, “During season 1, I was shaking and nervous. Now, I'm very chill, but still working. … This is a blessing to work with an actor who is so big right now.”

Apart from these two talented actors, according to TV Line, the cast also includes Marque Richardson as Edwin’s parole officer; Faly Rakotohavana as Paige’s impressionable teenage son; Brenda Strong as Edwin’s former girlfriend; Tim Daly as Paige’s almost-divorced boyfriend; Jee Young Han as Paige’s foster sister.

ALSO READ: Who Is Anthony Hopkins’ Wife? All We Know About Stella Arroyave

‘This Big Southern Boy’: Bunnie Xo Recalls the First Time She Noticed Hubby Jelly Roll