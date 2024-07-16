House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Trailer: Does Helaena Know Aemond Tried To Kill Aegon? Explained

Every episode of House of the Dragon is packed with intense drama, betrayals, and family dynamics, and, season 2 is no different. In the latest episode, the tension among the Targaryen family members reaches a boiling point.

The recent trailer for Episode 6 has fans buzzing with speculation. One of the most burning questions is whether Helaena Targaryen knows about Aemond’s attempt to kill Aegon or not. Let’s dive into the details and explore what we can expect for the upcoming episode.

Helena's questions raise suspicions

In Episode 5, Helaena Targaryen asks Aemond a cryptic question: “Was it worth the price?” This simple question has significant implications. Helaena was not present at the Battle of Rook’s Rest. But her question suggests she is aware of what happened. The previous episode saw a devastating battle where Aemond betrayed his older brother, Aegon II.

This set him ablaze during the Battle of Rook’s Rest. This left Aegon severely injured and bedridden while Aemond grew more powerful. Helaena’s words are often layered with meaning. Helaena’s mother, Alicent Hightower, uses logic to deduce Aemond’s motives. But Helaena seems to rely on her instincts and dreams.

The aftermath

The Battle of Rook’s Rest initiates a turning point in the Targaryen civil war. In the war, dragons fight dragons, and families turn against the family. Aemond’s betrayal leaves Aegon II severely burned and incapacitated, changing the power dynamics within the Targaryen family. Alicent, their mother, quickly realizes what happened and the consequences of Aemond’s actions. As she pieces together the events, it becomes clear that Aemond’s ambition knows no bounds.

Meanwhile, Helaena’s question, “Was it worth the price?” carries a heavy weight. It suggests that she is aware of the moral and political implications of Aemond’s actions. Her insights are usually not derived from logic but rather from her intuitions and dreams. This makes her character all the more fascinating.

Helaena’s intuition and dreams

In this case, Helaena’s question suggests that she has some insights. While she wasn’t physically at the Battle of Rook’s Rest, Helaena’s statements often come from her intuitions and dreams rather than logic. She seems curious about Aemond’s feelings regarding his actions rather than feeling sorry for her husband, who is severely injured.

Her question about the price could refer to the potential loss of Aemond’s life, his morality, or the heavy burden of the Iron Throne. Throughout House of the Dragon Season 2, there’s a suggestion that Helaena views the crown as a terrible burden. Some fans speculate that during the Blood & Cheese incident, she sacrificed her son Jaehaerys to spare him from the throne’s burden. With Aemond in power, the price could refer to the responsibility and burden of ruling.

Rhaenyra’s strategy

Meanwhile, the Blacks, led by Rhaenyra Targaryen, are strategizing their next move. The trailer for Episode 6 shows Rhaenyra considering Jacaerys’ suggestion to find riders for their riderless dragons. She addresses an unknown person or group, stating, “To claim a dragon, you must be prepared to die.”

This risky move aims to give them an advantage over the Greens’ massive army and their dragon, Vhagar. The trailer also shows glimpses of chaos in King’s Landing and Rhaenyra preparing for battle. Her determination to lead and protect people will be tested in the upcoming episodes.

The people of King’s Landing

The trailer for episode 6 also shows a mob in King’s Landing. It indicates the common people’s growing frustration and anger. The Targaryen civil war has left them starving and suffering with the city’s gates closed. Aemond closed the gates to prevent news of the crown’s weakening power from spreading.

With only three episodes left, House of the Dragon is all set for an epic finale. The trailer for episode 6 teases the fallout from Aemond’s betrayal. Helaena’s awareness and the family’s fractured dynamics will likely play a central role.

