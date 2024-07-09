House of the Dragon Season 2: What Do Daemon's Visions Mean In Episode 4? Book Spoilers Explained

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2

Daemon’s visions continue in Episode 4 of House of the Dragon Season 2. Ever since he took over Harrenhal, he has experienced strange visions involving various characters from the show. In Episode 4, he envisions a young Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), his deceased wife Laena (Nanna Blondel), and himself dressed as Aemond (Ewan Mitchell).

One possible explanation for these hallucinations could be that he was drugged by Alys (Gayle Rankin). However, Harrenhal is also rumored to be a cursed place, with its previous rulers meeting untimely ends shortly after taking over the castle.

Matt Smith plays the role of Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon Season 2. The series is based on George R.R. Martin’s book ‘Fire & Blood’. Episode 4, titled ‘A Dance of Dragons’ delves deeper into Daemon’s visions. Here’s a speculative look at what these visions might indicate.

Daemon’s Visions of Young Rhaenyra

In Episode 4, Daemon Targaryen has a vision where he is in the Great Hall at the Red Keep, and a young Rhaenyra is sitting on the Iron Throne. Her long black and red gown resembles the one her adult version wears.

In the vision, Rhaenyra confronts Daemon about his insecurities in High Valyrian, which strikes a chord with him. This location is significant as it's where he first met her and spoke to her in High Valyrian. She questions his true intentions, considering that after Viserys, Daemon was supposed to be the heir, due to the lack of a male heir. The red gown, compared to the older white outfit, may symbolize the current Rhaenyra confronting Daemon.

Advertisement

Overwhelmed, Daemon strikes Rhaenrya and beheads her, an act reminiscent of what he did to Ser Vaemond Velaryon in Season 1. However, her disembodied head continues to question his actions in the vision.

This vision may be related to Daemon's current bond with Rhaenyra. Perhaps Daemon is envious of his wife sitting on the Iron Throne, a position he desired for himself. Additionally, it’s important to note that, as a child, young Rhaenyra looked up to her Uncle Daemon for many things. Thus, seeing a younger version of her could symbolize Daemon’s control over his niece.

Daemon and Aemond’s Similarities

In another of Daemon’s Visions, he sees what appears to be Aemond Targaryen walking through Harrenhal. Upon closer inspection, Daemon realizes that the figure resembles himself, adorned with Aemond’s eyepatch and blonde hair.

A reason for this vision could be because of the similarities between the two. Both are younger brothers to kings and have a claim to the throne in some sense. They are also responsible for deaths on opposing sides: Aemond’s actions on his dragon, Vhagar, led to the death of Lucerys, while Daemon’s retaliation resulted in the death of Jaehaerys. Perhaps Daemon is grappling with the realization that, like Aemond, he has caused the deaths of family members.

Advertisement

Alys Rivers’ Role

Alys Rivers is more than a maester at Harrenhal; her exact role in the series remains undefined, but there is speculation that she may be a witch. Her knowledge of the curse and her involvement in poisoning Daemon with a mysterious drink that leads to his visions are compelling points.

The potion's color resembles the blood Daemon finds on his hands after experiencing visions of Rhaenyra. Alys also informs Daemon that his bed is crafted from weirwood, which could be another clue. It is after consuming this drink that he begins to have visions of his deceased wife, Laena Velaryon.

In one vision, Daemon finds himself meeting with House Blackwood, where a serving woman transforms into Laena. Despite her death while commanding her dragon Vhagar to burn during a difficult labor, Daemon may be tormented by the thought that he could have saved their lives by insisting on a C-section.

Advertisement

It's unclear whether Matt Smith's Daemon has fully accepted his wife becoming the heir. Perhaps his gesture of placing the crown on her head was nothing but an act. Maybe the guilt that he has carried is finally catching up with him. Readers of George R.R. Martin’s book will know that these visions that Daemon has hold deeper significance.

Episode 5 of House of the Dragon Season 2 is all set to release on July 14, 2024, and will be available on HBO. Perhaps we will finally get an answer to what Daemon’s visions truly mean.

ALSO READ: 5 Key Takeaways From House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 4