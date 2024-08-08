House of The Dragon Season 2: Who Are The New Dragonriders Of The Blacks?

Rhaenyra Targaryen faces challenges in House of the Dragon Season 2 and raises an army in the penultimate episode of f. Her husband, Daemon, does not support her during the initial phase of the war and leaves for Harrenhal after orchestrating the Blood and Cheese plot, remaining there for most of the season.

Rhaenyra's heir, Jacaerys Velaryon, proposes putting Targaryen blood on dragons to strengthen their fighting forces. He forbids lowborns from participating in the Sowing of the Seeds, but Rhaenyra invites the Dragonseeds of King's Landing to mount dragons at the Dragonmont. She arranges rowboats and forewarns them before the taming of Vermithor begins. Two riderless dragons find their riders in House of the Dragon.

Here's what viewers should know about the new riders.

Addam Of Hull - Seasmoke

Seasmoke, after burning Ser Steffon Darklyn, leaves Dragonstone and searches for Addam of Hull on Driftmark's beaches. He approaches Addam, and Rhaenyra learns he has taken a new Dragonrider. Addam, who has been waiting for a chance to prove himself, pledges to serve Queen Rhaenyra in the war. Rhaenyra brings Addam to Dragonstone and begins training him in High Valyrian to prepare for upcoming battles.

Hugh the Smith - Vermithor

In House of the Dragon season 2, Hugh, a smith specializing in dragon-killing Scorpions, petitions Aegon II to release pending payments. Aegon II agrees. Hugh, with silver hair and Targaryen features, tends to his sick daughter in King's Landing, where food and essentials are scarce. Kat insists they stay with her brother at Tumbleton, but Hugh refuses until things worsen.

Hugh loses his sick daughter due to Aemond's restrictions on the Smallfolk, causing food security issues. He reveals his Targaryen heritage to his wife, revealing his mother was Viserys and Daemon's aunt. On a rowboat for Dragonstone, Hugh encounters Vermithor, the Bronze Fury, who burns the Dragonseeds. Despite the destruction, Hugh saves a woman by grabbing Vermithor's attention.

Ulf - Silverwing

Ulf, claiming to be of Dragonseed descent, gained a chance when Rhaenyra sanctioned the Sowing of the Seeds. He claimed to be the half-brother of Viserys and Daemon, and uncle to Rhaenyra and Aegon II. Ulf was dissatisfied with the Greens' handling of food insecurity.

Ulf was in the crowd of the Dragonseeds and managed to escape Vermithor's wrath. He stumbled into Silverwing's lair, and the dragon just took him. Ulf's energetic and cheerful nature came in handy as he flew over King's Landing to goad the Greens. Aemond chased after him atop his own dragon, Vhagar, but was forced to return once he saw new dragons across the Bay.

Sheepstealer - Lady Rhaena Targaryen

In House of the Dragon, Sheepstealer is not introduced and Nettles is removed from the plot. Lady Rhaena becomes the new Dragonrider in the final episode, searching for Sheepstealer in the Vale. She believes a wild dragon has come ranging for food after the war, which she seeks.

As its name suggests, this wild dragon loves to devour sheep, as is evident from bones outside the Eyrie. Rhaena will claim Sheepstealer and fulfill her destiny as a Dragonrider. Lady Rhaena is the fourth Dragonrider, after Addam, Hugh, and Ulf.

ALSO READ: Who Are The Dragonkeepers In House Of The Dragons? Explained