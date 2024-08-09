House of The Dragon: What Are Helaena's Powers? Explained

House of the Dragon is a series about warring dragonriders, a fight for the Iron Throne, and characters obsessed with Aegon the Conqueror's dream. In season 2, Rhaenyra, Jacaerys, and Daemon grapple with an ancient prophecy, planning battles and organizing dragonseeds to fulfill it. However, the show's focus is on Helaena Targaryen, the Queen of the Seven Kingdoms, a powerful seer in her own right. The characters ignore the seer's presence and focus on the ancient dream.

Helaena can see the future

Helaena, unlike the legendary Queen Alyssane, is not interested in being a ruler. Instead, she focuses on protecting her crickets, children, and family through spreading mysterious prophecies. The show frequently showcases Helaena's ability to see the future, as she often describes events that have not yet happened or that she has not seen directly.

Helaena prophesied Aemond that he would have to close an eye to get a dragon. Aemond eventually got one, but Lucerys Velaryon cut his eye out. Helaena also warned her family about the future, foreshadowing the Dance of the Dragons and the split into the Blacks and Greens. She also warned about the "beast beneath the boards," hinting at Rhaenys' attack during Aegon's coronation and the horrors to come when Blood and Cheese burst into the castle. These prophecies were a part of Helaena's life and her family's future.

In House of the Dragon season 2, Helaena's fear of rats is dismissed by Aegon, who leaves her unprotected. Her final prophecy promises King Aegon II will rule again and Aemond will die in God's Eye. She also appears in Daemon's vision, warning him about the White Walkers and the long-term effects of his choices. All of her prophecies have come true, hinting at a power greater than any other Green can attest to.

Advertisement

The Greens never noticed Helaena's powers

Helaena is a valuable asset to the Greens. Despite her seer abilities, she is often dismissed and ignored for her prophecies. Her strange statements are dismissed, leaving her with little agency. She is often seen as a piece to be played, leaving her with little agency.

The Targaryens have a history of seers, with Daenys the Dreamer prophesying the Doom of Valyria and saving them from ruin. Aegon the Conqueror passed his prophetic dream down the line, but Viserys, fascinated by magic, overlooked his daughter Helaena's skills. Viserys, Alicent, and her brothers ignored Helaena's gift, leading to their ruin. Helaena's prophecies were passed down through generations, but Viserys was the first to notice her.

The Greens have ignored Helaena's gift due to their ambition and focus on politics, resulting in little time for bonding and communication. They lack experience in good parenting, with Alicent being raised as a tool by Otto Hightower, contributing to an intergenerational struggle. Aegon and Aemond are bloodthirsty, Daeron is distant from the Red Keep, and Helaena keeps to herself. As a result, none have learned how to communicate, bond, or showcase love for one another, leading to a lack of communication and bonding.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Greens benefit politically if Helaena is powerless and unimportant. While Alicent did not realize it, her insistence on aligning herself with the Greens has undermined her daughter. Alicent is fighting for a patriarchy that demands that women be ignored and viewed as little more than domestic homemakers.

Helaena is solely seen as a queen with no agency or power in her own right. As a consequence, no one looks deeper to see her unique skills. In Westeros' martial and patriarchal medieval society, she is viewed as nothing more than a joke and a tool. That realization led Helaena to betray the Greens, but it came too late for her to support Helaena in developing her gifts as a dreamer.

Helaena revealed her powers to Aemond

In House of the Dragon season 2, episode 8, Helaena reveals her power to Aemond, who initially believes she is delusional. She claims to have seen Aemond betraying King Aegon at Rook's Rest. Aemond is shocked but discovers she witnessed Aemond's death and describes the aftermath, including Aegon taking the throne and Aemond dying at the God's Eye. Aemond accepts Helaena's dreaming but insists she is engaging in treasonous behavior.

Advertisement

It was a stunning moment for Aemond, but it is not without its benefit for the Greens. Aemond finally understands Helaena's potential. While she insists that even her prophecies cannot change the future, he may attempt to use Helaena's powers to his advantage in House of the Dragon season 3. Helaena has no interest in working with her brother, who wants nothing more than to see his enemies burned, but she may have inadvertently gifted him a powerful weapon. No one believed Helaena's prophecies before, but Aemond finally understands that Helaena is a powerful dreamer.

ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 2 Cast Shares Why Helaena's Character Differs From The Books