House Of The Dragon Season 2 Cast Shares Why Helaena's Character Differs From The Books

In the House of the Dragon Season 2 finale, Helaena Targaryen was revealed as a dragon dreamer with a prophetic gift, a significant change from George R.R. Martin's source material. She appeared in Daemon's haunting vision, revealing her place in the Targaryen story and demonstrating her power.

Phia Saban, who plays Helaena, spoke to EW about her character's significant change after the finale. This revelation confirms her more than expected abilities and her role in the series. "I know that people feel so passionately and lovingly towards the original story, but I think that me, as a fan of things, I love a certain level of loyalty," Saban said.

She added, "Then I love the idea that I can be surprised or something could be subverted. It more flatters the audience's intelligence when you get to surprise them and subvert things, so I like the idea that people didn't see that coming for Helaena."

Saban went on to say that she doesn't know where Helaena's story is going, nor how far the character's powers extend. But this puts her at the center of the story in a way that she wasn't prior to the most recent episode.

"The thing is that I really have absolutely no idea what's happening next season," she explained. "I think that moment in episode 8 is an example of how clear and how powerful she can be, but I don't think that's the beginning of now she can just communicate like that. I wouldn't be surprised if she walks away from Aemond, [mimes shaking her head and shoulders and blows out a breath], and she goes inside and goes to her room and that doesn't happen again for a long time."

Advertisement

She concluded by saying, "So who knows, but it would be really cool if I got to spend more time in that vision dream world. I would love that. There's that moment when Daemon's going over to the tree, and then there's a guy with a deer head or something. I think Helaena should hang out with him."

In Fire & Blood, Helaena Targaryen was the second daughter of King Viserys I Targaryen, born in 109 AC. As a child, she was plumper and less striking than most members of House Targaryen, but was pleasant and happy nonetheless and beloved by the smallfolk as she grew older.

There is no mention in the books that Helaena had prophetical abilities or any supernatural powers in general. The ability to have prophetic dreams is passed down through the Targaryen bloodline, with some inheriting it more strongly than others or not at all.

In the TV series, Viserys himself explains it is rare even in their bloodline and he believes he had a prophetic dream exactly once, that he'd have a son who would sit on the Iron Throne, but this one dream strongly influenced his actions ever since. Both Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow have prophetic dreams in the novels but they are not yet aware that they are truly prophetic in nature.

Advertisement

Helaena is considered eccentric and peculiar, having an interest in bugs and at times speaking in cryptic language. She chooses to stay away from politics and instead prefers to stay in her chambers isolated from people. Helaena doesn't like being near people like the smallfolk, because she doesn't know them. Halaena was noted by many, including her mother and half-sister, to be the gentlest and kindest of her family. This can be notably seen when Helaena refuses to participate in any of the battles during the Dance of the Dragons.

ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 2: Why Daemon Saw Daenerys In The Finale? Explained