House Of The Dragon: What Was The Bedding Ceremony In Westeros? Explained

The fictional continent of Westeros created by author George R. R. Martin in his book, A Song of Ice and Fire, has posed many examples of odd and ancient traditions. Those customs were then visualized by mega-hit shows like House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones.

One such absurd custom was the bedding ceremony, which although draws parallels to a real-life tradition, was pure fiction.

What was the bedding ceremony in Westeros?

As referenced in Game of Thrones, the bedding ceremony is a tradition/custom that is practiced throughout the continent of Westeros to bear witness to the consummation of the marriage of the Lord and Lady.

As King Robb Stark explained to Queen Talisa Stark in the show, “It's a tradition. Without the bedding ceremony there's no real proof the lord and lady consummated their marriage,” per Fandom.

The custom was common amongst the noble families and was held after the wedding feast. The male guests carried the bride to the bedchamber while removing clothing items along the way and the female guests did the same for the groom. The guests put the couple to bed to stand as witnesses to their consummation of marriage.

Although not a strict tradition, it was often done for recreation purposes or to humiliate the bride or groom.

In the books, the bedding ceremony takes a similar shape and describes that the guests stood outside the couple’s bedchamber while hurling racy remarks at them. Most high-born families showcased in Westeros seem to practice the custom, from the Tullys and Freys to the Dornishmen and the First Men.

Instances when bedding ceremonies took place in Westeros

Though House of the Dragon hasn’t leaned in on the absurd custom of bedding ceremonies, Game of Thrones had plenty of instances of it.

Lord Edmure Tully and Roslin Frey’s wedding feast follows the bedding ceremony initiated by Lord Walder Frey in Game of Thrones. As the custom goes, the male guests carry Roslin to her bedchamber while shouting rude remarks and the women lead Edmure to the same, and the ceremony ensues.

Unfortunately, the delight was brief as the Red Wedding massacre is incited by Lord Walder Frey as revenge to Robb Stark for breaking the marriage pact.

Another instance when the bedding ceremony nearly happened was during Ned Stark and Catelyn Tully’s wedding. But he disagrees with it and jokingly threatens to break someone’s jaw during the joyous occasion.

Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister also observe a similar incident after King Joffrey Baratheon suggests that the bedding ceremony be initiated. Tyrion declines but Joffrey imposes his authority and demands that it be done. The tradition does not take place after Tyrion threatens to slay Joffrey while stabbing a dagger at the table.

According to a report by The Cut, bedding ceremonies occurred in real life in middle age Europe when newlywed royals were forced to partake in the custom, along similar lines shown in the TV show.

Marie Antoinette and Louis XVI were reportedly escorted to their bed chambers by the King of France and the French court, and their beds were surrounded by a group of people to witness the tradition, in the 1770s.

