House of the Dragon Season 2: Will Aegon Walk Again in The Future?

King Aegon II Targaryen remains bedridden after the Battle at Rook's Rest in House of the Dragon season 2, facing danger from Aemond and his political adversaries. In episode 4, Aemond attempted to kill Aegon, hoping it would expedite his inheritance of the Iron Throne. Aegon has been severely disabled, leading Aemond to warn him and Larys to warn him about how others will treat his disability.

In House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6, Larys suggests that Aegon will never be able to run or fight again, stating that his wits will be his future power. This contradicts Aemond's wishes. As the King receives a stone ball, Aegon lies about not remembering Aemond's attack, with the Prince Regent threatening him to stay silent. Fire & Blood reveals more about Aegon's future story despite his grim prospects.

Aegon walks again but he never fully recovers

In House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6, George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood book confirms that Aegon will walk again, despite his initial mobility being limited due to his injuries. However, Aegon will never fully recover from his injuries and burns, and his scars will remain in House of the Dragon.

Fire & Blood reports that King Aegon II Targaryen is bedridden for the rest of the year due to severe injuries including a broken hip, rips, and burns. He drinks milk of the poppy to sleep, and despite walking, he remains "bent and twisted" until the end of his life.

Advertisement

Aegon, recovering from injuries in House of the Dragon, has an uncertain future in the war. He is away in the Riverlands when Rhaenyra takes King's Landing, but with Larys Strong's help, he secretly flees the Red Keep for Dragonstone. Aegon remains hidden on Dragonstone for much of the war, including Helaena's suicide and Aemond's death dueling Daemon in the Battle Above the Gods Eye.

After Rhaenyra herself must flee King’s Landing due to the smallfolk rioting, she returns to Dragonstone and finds King Aegon II Targaryen and his dragon Sunfyre still alive there. He immediately has Rhaenyra captured and placed in front of Sunfyre, at which time Aegon kills Rhaenyra by commanding Sunfyre to burn and devour his sister. Aegon then briefly returns to King’s Landing with the war still going, though he’s unable to climb the Iron Throne due to his injuries.

In the aftermath of Rhaenyra's death, King Aegon II Targaryen is poisoned by his own men, with his killers condemned by Cregan Stark. The conspirators include Corlys Velaryon, Larys Strong, Ser Perkin the Flea, and other members of Team Green. The House of the Dragon's King Aegon II Targaryen is succeeded by Rhaenyra's surviving son Aegon III Targaryen, leaving no sons or brothers behind.

Advertisement

Aemond won't try to kill Aegon again

The TV show, not the book, features the revelation that Aemond tried to kill Aegon in the Battle at Rook's rest, rather than a direct attack by Rhaenys Targaryen and Meleys. Fire & Blood never suggested Aemond tried to kill Aegon during the Dance of the Dragons, so there's no indication it will happen again. However, House of the Dragon's TV canon differs from the book canon, suggesting Aemond may attempt to finish the job.

However, given how little faith the maesters and others have had in Aegon’s ability to recover in House of the Dragon, it seems that Aemond doesn’t feel too threatened by his brother at the moment. Aegon becomes a threat if he reveals the truth about Aemond’s attack at Rook’s Rest, so as long as the King denies remembering what happened, Aemond may keep him alive. Their scene together in House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6 reveals that both understand that Aemond has Aegon in the palm of his hand, and if the latter reveals the truth, the Prince Regent will kill him.

Advertisement

Aemond is concerned with the Small Council's power and opportunity to undermine his authority, leading him to remove Alicent from the council. She hinders his ability to gain revenge against Team Black. As Aegon recovers in House of the Dragon, Aemond may attempt to ascend the Iron Throne.

Aemond gives Aegon his stone ball

Aegon lies about not remembering Aemond's actions at Rook's Rest, fearing his brother's wrath. Aemond gives Aegon a stone ball marker from the Small Council, which he painfully presses into the King's wounds. It seems Aemnond is trying to hide his gift to his brother when the Grand Maester enters the room.

Each stone ball marker in the Small Council has a different color and represents a different role. For instance, the Grand Maester’s stone ball is grey and surrounded by a chain-like design, while the Master of Coin’s marker is yellow and silver with a slit through it. When a council member isn’t present for the meeting, their stone ball is left in a central dish that highlights their absence. As such, giving Aegon his stone ball for the Small Council has a scary deeper meaning for his fate in House of the Dragon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon: What the 'Hour of the Wolf' Means for Westeros