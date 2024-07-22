House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 6 Recap With Spoilers: Everything You Missed

Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6.

The sixth episode of House of the Dragon debuted on HBO on July 21, adding more depth and several interesting angles to the story. Before moving to the finale, the show has given fans an immersive experience of the warzone and the political landscape behind it. At the same time, dragons continue to roar and are ready to spit fire. Here’s what happens in House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6:

War, strategy, and politics

The war continues. The rules of war have shifted with the advent of dragons, yet ground and naval forces remain crucial. The Lannister army is positioned in the Riverlands, holding off on an attack until Aemond and Vhagar arrive, revealing that having powerful dragons also comes with several disadvantages.

This is war, and Aemond prioritizes military strategy above all. After dismissing Alicent from the small council following her attempt to offer her wisdom, he thanked her for her "duty to the crown." Even Cole now fears Aemond as he asserts power and dominance, sparking doubts among supporters about their allegiance. Was it the right choice?

As Aegon’s health improves, Aemond pressures the maesters to extend his recovery, keeping Aegon in power a bit longer. As he also has to deal with the Hand of the King, Aemond is now doubtful about Cole’s role in serving his purpose. Aemond also rejects Larys’ schemes and sends him to Otto Hightower with the hope that his grandfather will return to his position.

Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen

Rhaenyra offered Corlys the position of Hand of the Queen, which he gladly accepted. At her latest council meeting, Rhaenyra summoned Ser Darklyn, learning that he shares her ancestry. She wants Darklyn to attempt to tame and ride one of the dragons, as she is uncertain about Daemon's loyalty and stability.

Speaking of Daemon, he has been struggling with his nightmarish visions at Harrenhal. Haunted by visions of his dead brother, Viserys, and the burial of their mother, Daemon is angry and lashes out at everyone in the castle. Alys Rivers, proving to be a valuable ally, managed to escape Daemon’s wrath.

Rumor suggests that Alys, under the guise of healing, may have killed the elderly and frail Lord Grover Tully. The dismissal of Grover from power could clear a path for Daemon to assert more control in the region.

A failed how-to-train-your-dragon moment at Rhaenyra’s expense

The situation with the dragons grows more complex. Ser Darklyn's attempt to bond with Seasmoke ends tragically, resulting in his death and the dragon fleeing. Rhaenyra’s hope is wearing thin, unaware that Seasmoke seeks out Addam of Hull, one of Corlys Velaryon's two common-born sons. Addam's brother, Alyn, now has a prominent role in Corlys' fleet. Rhaenyra’s ‘how to train your dragon’ failure is crucial and may add more interesting elements to future episodes as the war continues.

If the three dragons at Dragonstone are not enough, a fourth dragon emerges out of nowhere, adding gravity and curiosity to the narrative. The wild dragon has been terrorizing the area around the Vale, burning and stealing sheep from local farmers. Is it Sheepstealer? According to Fire & Blood, the George R. R. Martin novel on which the show is based, Sheepstealer is the most plausible explanation for the wild dragon.

A sweet, sweet romantic kiss

The final moment of the episode has one more surprising twist. As Daemon is out of reach, Rhaenyra finds herself in a romantic situation with Mysaria, who has been by her side for a long time. Mysaria reassures Rhaenyra of her ironclad trust in the queen. They share a swift, sweet kiss, followed by a tight embrace.

However, their intimacy is interrupted by a guard who brings urgent news: Seasmoke has been spotted in the sky with a rider. This seemingly confirms Rhaenyra’s worst nightmare as she rushes out, fearing that her enemy may have tamed the dragon.

House of the Dragon is streaming on Max.

