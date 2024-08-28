How Did Christopher Reeve's Accident Happen? Tragedy Explored Amid Super/Man Trailer Release

The recently released trailer of the upcoming documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story has sparked interest in the heartbreaking incident involving the actor. Christopher Reeve was a known face worldwide as Superman in the late 70s and early 80s, but his lifestyle came crashing down on him in 1995; this life-altering event will be further elaborated in the new film.

On May 27, 1995, Reeve was competing in a horse riding competition in Culpeper, Virginia, when tragedy happened. 42 years old and a horse lover, Reeve, was in an event with his horse when it froze up. Reeve, who was wearing a helmet and protective vest, was thrown from the horse and landed on his head.This particular fall produced very serious spinal cord injuries as Reeve was left totally paralyzed from the neck down.

Despite the protective gear, the injury was devastating. Upon arrival, Reeve was unconscious as well as not breathing. He was revived through emergency mouth-to-mouth resuscitation before being rushed to the hospital. His medical examinations revealed that he had fractures to the first two cervical bones for the spine, which is a delicate region. Such an injury he suffered was terrible for the spinal cord, that it left him permanently paralyzed and put him on a ventilator to breathe.

The accident marked a turning point in Reeve’s life. He had been recognized for both his roles in films and as a director. Reeve now faced a new reality. The period that was filled with personal achievements and professional success shifted almost entirely to the needs of overcoming a heavy disability life. Rather than hiding into privacy, Reeve chose to become a vocal advocate for spinal cord injury research and disability rights.

Reeve and his wife Dana turned their attention to promoting research on spinal cord injuries after the incident that became the reason for Reeve’s paralysis. They supported the American Paralysis Association and later helped establish the Christopher Reeve Foundation in 1999. The foundation worked to advance treatment options and promote the wellbeing of people with similar injuries. That way, the foundation has grown into one of the most active organizations in the fight to find treatments and cures for spinal injuries.

The new documentary, directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, delves into Reeve’s journey following the accident. Not only does it detail his struggles, but it also covers his amazing journey from being wheelchair-bound to influencing many as a disability rights activist. The Netflix original includes interviews with Reeve’s children and examines his ability to remain a significant presence against the backdrop of time.

The trailer for Super/Man showcases personal experiences related to Reeve’s life and contribution. It emphasizes the strength and perseverance of an actor who has suffered an accident that left him with severe disabilities, yet he wishes to change the world as much as he can.The film is set to premiere in select theaters on September 21, 2024, dedicated to Reeve and his contribution towards not only his profession but also disability and how he stands for it.

Reeve’s family has continued his legacy through their work with the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. His son is involved in journalism and activism and currently holds a board position with the foundation. Alexandra Reeve, his daughter, is a well-known lawyer and a president of information technology and consumer protection. Matthew Reeve, the eldest son, worked in the area of cinematography and actively promoted the Foundation.

The new trailer has brought attention to Reeve’s story, highlighting both the sadness of his accident and his remarkable strength. While his role as Superman still inspires many, his real-life fight and activism have made a lasting impact on spinal cord injury research and disability rights.

