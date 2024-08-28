Is Vivek Ramaswamy's 'City of Dreams' Movie Inspired By True Story? Find Out

Former Republican presidential candidate and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has taken his first step in Hollywood with the film City of Dream, directed by producer turned filmmaker Rohit Ramchandani. Inspired by multiple real-life stories, the movie is said to shed light on the societal issue of child trafficking.

Ahead of the theatrical release of the film on August 28, Roadside Attractions’ announced on August 26 that the producers are giving away $1 million in free tickets for a series of sneak previews starting on Wednesday (August 27). It is anticipated that the freebie will draw in over 50,000 moviegoers. The intention is to draw attention from people who may not otherwise be able to afford a screening, as well as survivors of human trafficking and representatives of anti-trafficking organizations, schools, churches, and municipalities.

Through City of Dreams, Ramaswamy is raising awareness about human trafficking, a global human rights crisis, by sharing the tragic tale of a young boy whose dreams were dashed after he was duped and forced into child slavery in the United States. It follows the journey of a Mexican teenage boy named Jesús, portrayed by Ari Lopez, whose aspirations of becoming a soccer great are dashed when he's smuggled across the border and sold to a sweatshop in downtown Los Angeles.

Inspired by a historic sweatshop case in El Monte, California, City of Dreams marks the feature film debut of veteran producer Ramchandani, who directed the film based on his own script. The film addresses some of the country’s most divisive political themes, including the border crisis and the abduction of immigrant children by US corporations through their supply chains.

In a statement regarding the film, Ramchandani emphasized that he financed City of Dreams with proceeds from his late mother's life insurance policy. Ramchandani was born in India, and his father, who was banished from Pakistan following the 1947 division of the former British dominion, worked in a sweatshop. “It was a way to honor both of my parents,” he said.

“This film isn’t about politics and I personally don’t lean left or right. I lean into using my art to be of service to storytelling and humanity. I am humbled by everyone who has been moved by this film and who want to bring awareness to the issue of children that have been sold into slavery in America and to pursue a collective mission to rescue them,” he added.

The film stars Oscar-winning actor Mira Sorvino who also serves as the executive producer along with Sylvester Stallone, Pat Riley, Martin Sheen, Kathie Lee Gifford, Katheryn Winnick, John Devaney, Azad Shivdasani, Tony Robbins, Luis Fonsi, Yalitza Aparicio, Colleen Camp, Luis Mandoki, Linda Perry and Michael Phillips, and Marisol Nichols. Other cast members of City of Dreams include Alfredo Castro, Paulina Gaitan, Golden Globe nominee Diego Calva, and Renata Vaca, among others. Besides Ramaswamy and Ramchandani, the film is produced by Matthew Diezel, Jon Graham, Rufus Parker and Sean Wolfington.

