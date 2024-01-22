Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Euphoria actor Dominic Fike openly discussed his experience with staying sober during the filming of Season 2. Fike, who portrayed an addict named Elliot in the series, revealed in a recent Variety interview that he had a "random lady" hired as a sober coach. The intention was to provide support, but Fike found it challenging as he and the coach would “never relate to.”

The 28-year-old actor expressed that the arrangement backfired, emphasizing the difficulty of taking advice from someone with whom he couldn't relate. Fike expressed, “We had nothing in common. We didn’t come from the same places or the same problems. It was hard to take advice from someone like that or give a s—t.”

This situation contrasts with his recent film Little Death, where he found it easier to play an addict because the director, Jack Bergert, is "one of his best friends." Regarding his future in Euphoria, Fike shared uncertainty about Season 3, mentioning that, “Last time I talked to them, it was cool, [but] I don’t really talk to them anymore," but expressed interest in returning if the opportunity arises. Dominic shared it would be "dope" if he received a call for work in the season, but also added, “Who knows, I’ve got stuff to do.”

Angus Cloud was honored at the Sundance Film Festival

On a separate note, the late Angus Cloud, known for his role in Euphoria, was posthumously honored at the Sundance Film Festival for his performance in Freaky Tales. Reflecting on Cloud's passing, Jay Ellis said, “My first day, as we went to go do the work at the house, I got to meet Pedro [Pascal], I got to meet Ben Mendelsohn and I got to meet Angus Cloud,” while Fike expressed his sense of loss, stating, "I just miss him."

Angus Cloud tragically passed away in July 2023 due to an accidental overdose involving substances like fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as confirmed by Page Six in September.

The interview gives a glimpse into the challenges actors face, both on and off the screen. It raises questions about the effectiveness of certain support structures, such as hiring a sober coach. It highlights the importance of creating environments where individuals feel understood and supported in their journey toward sobriety.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.