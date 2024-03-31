Euphoria Season 3: Here's What These 10 Cast Members Are Up To Amid Pause In Third Installment Of Teen Drama

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug abuse.

After receiving immense love from the audience in the first two seasons of Euphoria, the show will be back with the third season. While the date clashes and prior commitments from the actor have led to the series' delay on the streaming platform, here's an exploration of what the show's cast members are up to amidst the break from filming season 3. From Zendaya to Jacob Elordi, have a look into the celebrities' happening lives.

Zendaya

One of the main reasons that Euphoria 3 has been put on hold is that Zendaya has given prior commitments to the Marvel Universe and, hence, has been shooting for Spider-Man 4 alongside Tom Holland.

The actress plays Rue Bennet in the HBO series, who struggles with drug addiction. From appearing in Disney's Shake It Up to landing a leading role in Euphoria, Zendaya has repeatedly proven that she is in the industry to stay. The actress has also gathered much appreciation as M.J. in the Spider-Man series, and in her personal life, she has been dating her co-star, Tom Holland.

Zendaya was honored with an Emmy for the show, making her the youngest recipient of the award. Two years later, the actress yet again grabbed two Emmy Awards.

Sydney Sweeney

In the show, Sydney Sweeney is known for her character, Cassie Howard. Sweeney, playing a young, insecure woman who often finds herself in a toxic relationship, has grabbed eyeballs for her applause-worthy performance.

In her early days, the actress starred in 90210 and Pretty Little Liars in more minor roles and later went on to play the leads in The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects. Sydney also has her own production company called Fifty Fifty Films, and the company had its first success in 2023 with Anyone But You. The actress played the lead in the December rom-com alongside Glen Powell.

Jacob Elordi

After gaining fame from the movie series Kissing Booth, Jacob Elordi grabbed the role of Nate Jacobs in the popular series. Since the Netflix films, Elordi has seen immense growth in the types of roles he has been choosing. The actor took up the roles of Elvis Presley in Priscilla and Emerald Fennel’s Salt Burn while on a break from shooting the HBO series.

In his personal life, Elordi had been dating Kissing Booth co-star Joey King. The couple was together for a year before calling it quits in 2018. The actor later linked up with the Euphoria star Zendaya, and since 2021, he has been with Olivia Jade Giannulli, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer, as Jules Vaughn, plays the new girl in town in the HBO series Euphoria. Before stepping into the acting business, Schafer worked as a model for fashion houses such as Prada, Dior, and Marc Jacobs. Apart from starring in Euphoria, the actress starred in The Hunger Games. Schafer has also been voicing for queer rights.

In 2019, the actress told Variety, "All the complications that come with being trans and queer simultaneously, as far as that being something the public is going to see: That's really exciting to me because that story will be accessible. But what's also exciting is that it's not about that at all."

Alexa Demie

Maddy Perez, played by Alex Demie, has no business with people beating around the bush. She is in an on-off relationship with Nate Jacobs. Demie landed her breakout role in Euphoria after appearing as a guest in Netflix’s Love and the 2018 film Mid 90s. Demie, just like her character, is highly interested in fashion.

In an interview with A24 podcast, the actress revealed that she owned a business in high school called Mainframe. The business gained much attention after celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj showed interest in the sunglasses company. However, after acquiring acting skills, Alexa gave up the business.

Barbie Ferreira

From being a popular TV personality to being the face of the HBO series, Barbie Ferreira has been fans' favorite. Ferriera plays Kat Hernandez in Euphoria, who takes command of her own life. Before starring in the series, the actress modeled for brands like Aerie and H&M. Later, the celeb hosted the 10-episode series How To Behave and Teen Vogue's Body Parts.

Speaking of her Euphoria character, Barbie claimed in an interview, "A lot of fat girls are sidekicks. Euphoria took that trope and turned it upside down. Kat's a fat girl who takes command of her own life and takes command of how people look at her. You don't really see that on TV."

In 2022, Ferreira quit the show after she was given a rather smaller role in its second season.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo plays the role of Ali Muhammad in Euphoria. Zendaya's character, Rue, who is receiving treatment for drug addiction, is sponsored by him. Domingo began his career as a theatre artist in the 1990s, working on Broadway and off-broadway productions. In 2011, the actor was honored with a Tony Award for his character in Scottsboro Boys.

In 2022, Domingo won his first Emmy Award for Euphoria, which turned out to be huge, as he later expressed, "I know that my win is a huge boon for not only African American men that look like me but also people who live in queer spaces as well. And showing that there's no limits to what we can play, what we can do."

Nika King

Nika King plays the character of Leslie Bennet, the mother of Rue and Gia, on screen. King takes her role of playing a mother to a child with addiction very seriously, as she understands the "depth of the subject."

In an interview with People Magazine, the actress revealed, "I do not take this lightly; I do not go into this thinking, 'Oh, it's just a role, it's just acting' — no, I understand the gravity of addiction." King shared that she had lost her uncle a few months before filming for the series. She said, "The emotions were still raw. I thought about him and the moments we had together before shooting."

Apart from her character, the actress, in March 2024, spilled the beans on season 3 of the show, where she said, "Season 3 is coming out... I don't f------ know. Don't ask me. I don't know." King further joked, "'We need season 3!' Bitch, I need season 3 — I haven't paid my rent in six months."

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow, as Lexi Howard, won hearts across the globe with her performance in Euphoria. The actress is the daughter of director-screenwriter Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann. Apatow's first roles in Hollywood were in her father’s films, including Knocked Up and This Is 40. The actress was selected for the role of Lex after the makers were impressed by her acting in Assassination Nation.

While on a break from shooting for Euphoria’s season 3, Apatow made her stage debut as Audrey in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.

Dominic Fike

Dominic Fike made his acting debut with Euphoria in season 2. A renowned musician, Fike also won hearts with his acting skills. The actor-singer portrays Elliot, Schafer's love interest. In addition to their on-screen romance, Fike and Schfer have had an off-screen relationship.

Dominic Fike has had a successful music career. In 2020, he released a streak of singles, such as 3 Nights and Phone Number. The artist also released his first studio album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, in the same year. The musician has contributed soundtracks to three major movies: Barbie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Anyone But You.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

