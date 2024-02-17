Emily Blunt Praises Oppenheimer Costar Cillian Murphy, Explains Why People Are 'Spellbound' By Him

Emily Blunt had all things nice to say about her Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy at the 96th Oscar Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills. The ensemble of the acclaimed Christopher Nolan film reunited for an exclusive group interview with People during the event, where Blunt talked about Murphy’s quiet personality that she feels is no less captivating.

Emily Blunt praises Cillian Murphy and credits him for Oppenheimer's success

Speaking during the aforementioned group interview, Emily Blunt told her Oppenheimer co-star, “There is a reverence that you are so deserving of.”

She continued, “And you are like, the quietest conductor of this whole thing. You don't mean to be — it's not in your nature to want to lead — but I think that there’s something just captivating about you, whether you like it or not, that people are spellbound by.”

Crediting Murphy for Oppenheimer, Emily added, “And it is. As much as you like to say, ‘This is all of [director] Chris Nolan,’ why people are so captivated by this film, but it's you.”

Robert Downey Jr echoes Emily Blunt’s opinions on Murphy

During the same conversation, Robert Downey Jr. who plays Lewis Strauss, in Oppenheimer, let Cillian know, “You are meant and born to be at the front of big cinematic experiences.”

He then went on to joke about the reception the Oppenheimer team received at a Q&A. “I come in, I get your typical, ‘It’s Tony Stark, but now he’s bald.’ Cillian comes in, people start standing up. Chris comes in, everyone's on their feet.”

Cillian Murphy is nominated at the upcoming Academy Awards for the first time in the Best Actor category for his performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt is up for Best Supporting Actress for playing his on-screen wife, Kitty Oppenheimer. Robert Downey Jr is also in the Oscars run with his Best Supporting Actor nomination for the film.

Oppenheimer is now streaming on Peacock.

The 96th Academy Award, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 10. It will air live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET.

