Emily Blunt Praises Oppenheimer Costar Cillian Murphy, Explains Why People Are 'Spellbound' By Him

In an exclusive interview at the 96th Oscar Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. shared their admiration for their Oppenheimer co-star, Cillian Murphy.

By Seema Sinha
Published on Feb 17, 2024  |  03:15 PM IST |  246
Getty Images
Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy (Getty Images)

Emily Blunt had all things nice to say about her Oppenheimer co-star Cillian Murphy at the 96th Oscar Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills. The ensemble of the acclaimed Christopher Nolan film reunited for an exclusive group interview with People during the event, where Blunt talked about Murphy’s quiet personality that she feels is no less captivating. 


Emily Blunt praises Cillian Murphy and credits him for Oppenheimer's success 

Speaking during the aforementioned group interview, Emily Blunt told her Oppenheimer co-star, “There is a reverence that you are so deserving of.” 

She continued, “And you are like, the quietest conductor of this whole thing. You don't mean to be — it's not in your nature to want to lead — but I think that there’s something just captivating about you, whether you like it or not, that people are spellbound by.” 

Crediting Murphy for Oppenheimer, Emily added, “And it is. As much as you like to say, ‘This is all of [director] Chris Nolan,’ why people are so captivated by this film, but it's you.” 

Robert Downey Jr echoes Emily Blunt’s opinions on Murphy 

Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr (Getty Images)

During the same conversation, Robert Downey Jr. who plays Lewis Strauss, in Oppenheimer, let Cillian know, “You are meant and born to be at the front of big cinematic experiences.” 

He then went on to joke about the reception the Oppenheimer team received at a Q&A. “I come in, I get your typical, ‘It’s Tony Stark, but now he’s bald.’ Cillian comes in, people start standing up. Chris comes in, everyone's on their feet.” 

Cillian Murphy is nominated at the upcoming Academy Awards for the first time in the Best Actor category for his performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt is up for Best Supporting Actress for playing his on-screen wife, Kitty Oppenheimer. Robert Downey Jr is also in the Oscars run with his Best Supporting Actor nomination for the film. 

Oppenheimer is now streaming on Peacock. 

The 96th Academy Award, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 10. It will air live on ABC at 7 p.m. ET. 

FAQ

What is the premise of Oppenheimer?
Oppenheimer is a film directed by Christopher Nolan that explores the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist known as the father of the atomic bomb.
What role does Emily Blunt play in Oppenheimer?
Emily Blunt portrays Kitty Oppenheimer, the wife of J. Robert Oppenheimer, in the film.
When and where will the 96th Academy Awards take place?
The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on March 10.
