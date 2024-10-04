How Did Kristen Bell's Husband Dax Shepard React To Her Onscreen Chemistry With Adam Brody? Nobody Wants This Star REVEALS

Actress Kristen Bell in recent news has revealed that her husband, Dax Shepard, is a fan of her on-screen chemistry with Adam Brody in the Netflix rom-com Nobody Wants This.

In an interview with E! News, Bell discussed how Shepard reacted to her steamy scenes with Brody. She admitted that even she was surprised by the intensity of their chemistry, citing that it took effort and confidence to create such believable romantic tension.

“Even I can acknowledge watching it, like, ‘Whoa, that’s hot,’” Bell told the outlet. “My husband said the same thing. Like, watching the first episode, he was like, ‘Oh my God, I want you to kiss him so badly,’” she added.

According to Bell, the intimate scenes with her co-star, which looked quite convincing to her husband, weren't easy to master. She told E! News that although they looked easy, she believes there's some math to getting the chemistry right.

“You have two actors that know how to stare dopily into each other’s eyes, and you have to have the confidence to expand that and really sit the anticipatory value before the kiss," the actress added.

Furthermore, she opened up on why she decided to do this particular Netflix show; she said she loved the script and thought it had a very modern take on romance, with characters not being typically in their 20's but rather late 30's.

The show explores everything, from the perils of dating apps to more serious topics like finding love and two people wanting to be together despite differences.

Nobody Wants This released on Netflix on September 26 follows “an agnostic sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi [who] fall in love,” as per an official synopsis.

Meanwhile, Bell and her real-life husband Shepard have been married for over a decade and have two daughters, Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 9, together. The actress praised Shepard's support for her career and his appreciation for her work in Nobody Wants This.

