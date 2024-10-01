My Dearest, Hellbound season 2, A Virtuous Business, and more K-content arriving on Netflix in October 2024

As October 2024 approaches, Korean dramas are gearing up to deliver an exciting lineup of heartwarming stories, featuring a fantastic cast, thrilling mysteries, and swoon-worthy romances.

Kim So Yeon from Penthouse stars in A Virtuous Business, a groundbreaking drama about a group of women navigating the adult toy industry in the nineties. Additionally, My Dearest, which was previously released, will be available on Netflix this October. Let’s take a look at the K-content coming to Netflix this month!

Uprising

Set against the backdrop of the Japanese invasion of Korea, Uprising tells the story of two childhood friends—Jong Ryeo (Park Jung Min), the son of Joseon’s most prominent military family, and his servant Cheon Young (Kang Dong Won).

As they grow up, their paths diverge dramatically: Jong Ryeo becomes the closest military officer to the self-serving King Seonjo (Cha Seung Won), while Cheon Young joins the righteous army to fight for their homeland. Their contrasting loyalties will test their friendship and resolve in a time of turmoil.

Kang Dong Won plays Cheon Young, a servant renowned for exceptional swordsmanship. Determined to break free from the constraints of his status, Cheon Young strives to reclaim his noble heritage. Kang Dong Won not only impresses with his sword-fighting skills but also skillfully portrays Cheon Young’s complex inner struggles.

Park Jung Min stars as Jong Ryeo, the only son of a prestigious military family in Joseon. He shares a close bond with Cheon Young, who has trained alongside him since childhood. However, when Jong Ryeo learns that Cheon Young has killed his entire family, he is consumed by betrayal and vows revenge.

Park Jung Min delivers a powerful performance, effectively capturing Jong Ryeo’s intense emotions. The story builds anticipation for the inevitable clash between these former friends, now turned adversaries—one as a military officer and the other as a soldier fighting for justice.

Hellbound season 2

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, Season 1 of Hellbound introduced a chilling world where supernatural emissaries from hell appeared without warning to condemn people. In Hellbound 2, the story deepens as lawyer Min Hye Jin (Kim Hyun Joo) becomes embroiled with the New Truth Society and its Arrowhead faction, alongside the shocking return of former leader Jung Jin Su (Kim Sung Cheol) and Park Jung Ja (Kim Shin Rok).

Kim Sung Cheol takes on the role of Jung Jin Su, the first chairman of the New Truth Society, previously portrayed by Yoo Ah In in Season 1. Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Shin Rok, Lee Dong Hee, and Yang Ik Joon will reprise their roles, bringing back familiar faces to the intense narrative. Additionally, Moon Geun Young will make a special appearance as an Arrowhead leader, rallying the supporters of the New Truth Society.

Doubt

Doubt (formerly titled Such a Close Traitor) is a gripping psychological thriller centered on Jang Tae Soo (Han Suk Kyu), Korea’s leading criminal profiler. As he investigates a murder case, he stumbles upon a shocking secret about his daughter that complicates everything. This marks Han Suk Kyu’s return to MBC after 30 years, making the drama even more significant.

Oh Yun Soo portrays Yoon Ji Soo, the ex-wife of Jang Tae Soo and mother of Ha Bin (Chae Won Bin). Yoon Ji Soo plays a key role in the unfolding mystery surrounding Jang Tae Soo and his daughter. As the story unravels, it explores the complexities of a family torn apart by doubt, promising plenty of shocking twists and turns.

Han Ye Ri stars as Lee Eo Jin, a dedicated police officer on the Criminal Behavioral Analysis Team led by Jang Tae Soo. Focusing on facts rather than emotions, she prioritizes cases over personal connections. While her social skills may be lacking, her passion for her work shines through. She looks up to Tae Soo as a role model, carefully studying him during their investigations.

A Virtuous Business

A remake of the 2016 British series Brief Encounters, A Virtuous Business is a captivating drama about the independence, growth, and friendship of four women, who form a close-knit sisterhood as they venture into door-to-door sales of adult products in a rural village in 1992—a time when discussing sex was still taboo.

The story explores how these women empower themselves and bring positive energy to the hidden lives of married couples, challenging societal norms and embracing their own paths. Kim So Yeon plays Han Jung Sook, a devoted housewife who embodies a reserved demeanor, marking a departure from her usual strong roles.

Yeon Woo Jin stars as Kim Do Hyun, a detective exuding 90s American-style charm. He faces a career shift as he is reassigned from the prestigious Gangnam Police Station to the more secluded Geumje precinct.

Comedy Revenge

Releasing this fall, Comedy Revenge will follow the highly praised Comedy Royale, where contestants compete based solely on talent and skill, regardless of age, experience, or background.

Hosted by comedy legend Lee Kyung Kyu, who led his team to victory in Comedy Royale, this new show brings together Korea's 22 most beloved comedians for an exciting battle of wits and humor. With Lee Kyung Kyu at the helm, viewers can expect an entertaining showdown filled with laughter and creativity.

My Dearest

My Dearest is a historical romance drama centered on star-crossed lovers whose paths diverge during the Qing invasion of Joseon. Namgoong Min stars as Lee Jang Hyun, a man who is staunchly opposed to marriage, while Ahn Eun Jin plays Yoo Gil Chae, a noblewoman seeking true love despite having endured two failed marriages. Set against a backdrop of political upheaval and personal challenges, the series delves into their poignant love story during a turbulent time in Joseon history.

The heart of this series lies in the intense love and passion that Lee Jang Hyun has for Yoo Gil Chae. His fervent devotion adds remarkable depth to the story, captivating viewers with every episode. The determination and longing for their union create an emotional tension that’s almost overwhelming, making this series an unforgettable experience filled with epic romance.

Knight Flower

Set in the Joseon era, MBC’s Knight Flower is an action-comedy drama featuring Honey Lee as Jo Yeo Hwa, a woman who has led a quiet and modest life as a virtuous widow for 15 years. However, by night, she courageously embraces a double life, sneaking out to help those in need. Lee Jong Won stars as Park Soo Ho, a military officer who unintentionally becomes entangled in Jo Yeo Hwa’s secret adventures, leading to unexpected and humorous situations.

Lee Ki Woo takes on the role of Park Yoon Hak, a childhood friend of King Yi So (Heo Jung Do). As a close confidant and loyal subject, Park Yoon Hak dedicates himself to fulfilling his responsibilities, supporting the king in secret while navigating the challenges of court life. His unwavering loyalty and commitment play a crucial role in the story.

