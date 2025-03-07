How Did Lucius Malfoy aka Jason Issacs Come Up With Iconic Look For His Harry Potter Character? Says 'The Thing About...'

Jason Isaacs surely gave a fabulous on-screen performance as Lucius Malfoy. The character from Harry Potter is still remembered and highly appreciated for his arrogance and the villainous impact he had on the audience.

Of course, all of this wouldn't have been possible without the outfit and the way Lucius Malfoy looked on screen. Interestingly, the character initially looked like a Muggle—according to Jason Isaacs —which was the complete opposite of who he was.

Speaking to Esquire, Isaacs recently explained that he had visited the set a month before filming started, which was when he saw the initial sketches of Lucius Malfoy. However, for Isaacs, the character appeared to be “a guy in a pinstripe suit” with normal hair.

“The thing about Lucius Malfoy’s look is that none of it was there originally,” he stated.

Upon seeing the sketches, Jason Isaacs immediately went to the hair and makeup department and mentioned that he was hoping for a wig. However, he was told that Dumbledore already had one.

“And I went, ‘What? It’s a one-wig film? From Warner Bros.?’ And then they went, ‘Why would you want one?’”

The actor then explained that he did not want Malfoy’s hair to resemble a Muggle’s and instead hoped for blonde hair, just like his son’s.

While he was told that the department had nothing of the sort, he spotted “a tinfoil wig” and asked if he could borrow it.

Grabbing the wig—“the kind you’d buy from a gas station”—Jason Isaacs then went to the costume department, where he was informed that they had a business suit for him.

“Really? I was hoping to wear fur and velvet and ermine and have capes,” he argued.

Determined to transform Lucius Malfoy’s look, he grabbed a piece of cloth that resembled a curtain, wrapped it around himself, and went to see Chris Columbus, who was directing the pixie scene at the time.

After a conversation, the director agreed to Isaacs’ new look, and as a final touch, Isaacs even added a cane to his ensemble.

Jason Isaacs was introduced as the Muggle-hating aristocrat in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002).