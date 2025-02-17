Throwback: When Harry Potter Star Jason Isaacs Shared His Views on JK Rowling’s Trans Controversy; ‘They Differ in Many...'

Jason Isaacs is one of the most appreciated characters in the Harry Potter film franchise, if not one of the most loved. While he played a classic villain on screen, he is known for being practical in real life. Speaking about J.K. Rowling and her views on transgender people, the Archie actor shared his thoughts.

This news dates back to January 2022, when Jason Isaacs opened up to The Telegraph, stating that although he has his own views on transgender issues, he wouldn't "stab her in the back."

He went on to add that J.K. Rowling has done a lot of good, emphasizing that he does not wish to get drawn into the “trans issues” debate.

Calling the subject an “extraordinary minefield,” he explained that he and the Harry Potter author have differing opinions on various topics.

“They differ in many different areas. But one of the things that people should know about her too — not as a counter-argument — is that she has poured an enormous amount of her fortune into making the world a much better place,” Isaacs added.

He then stressed how J.K. Rowling has been actively working to support thousands of vulnerable children through her charity, Lumos.

Calling Rowling’s efforts “unequivocally good,” Jason Isaacs also stated that many actors from the Harry Potter movies have been involved in the author’s charity, witnessing the work being done on the ground.

He also mentioned that although Rowling has made several controversial statements about transgender issues online, he wouldn’t stab her “in the front — or back — without a conversation with her, which I've not managed to have yet."

For those unfamiliar, J.K. Rowling believes that gender is determined by biology. Due to this belief, she has been labeled a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) and accused of being transphobic. She is often in the news for her constant attacks on the community.

Jason Isaacs played the role of Lucius Malfoy, the father of Tom Felton’s Draco, in the Harry Potter film series.