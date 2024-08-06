How Drake Takes The Last Laugh Amid Feud With Kendrick Lamar

The Drake versus Kendrick Lamar rap beef shook the R&B music sphere for the greater part of the summer. Though it culminated with Lamar as the undisputed winner– following the release of the final diss track, Not Like Us, which reigned on the Billboard Hot 100 and severed multiple Spotify records– it wasn’t all for nothing for Drake.

The Canadian rapper recently etched himself in history by reportedly accumulating 10 billion Spotify streams in a year. A fan page for Drake, @chartdrake pointed out on X (formerly Twitter) that the 37-year-old artist is the only rapper ever to “surpass 10 billion streams two times in a single year on the platform (2023 & 2024).” Drake released four diss tracks for Lamar– Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, Family Matters, and The Heart Part 6.

In the cut-throat diss tracks, dropped one after another, Lamar and Drake rapped about everything from their past rivalry and family matters to accusations and rumors. The Humble rapper particularly received an outpour of support from Bay Area fans and fellow rappers.

However, Drake has been suspiciously silent ever since the feud ended, as fans speculate he is plotting his return to mainstream music. Rightly so, the God’s Plan rapper made a surprise appearance at PartyNextDoor’s hometown tour stop in Toronto, on Friday night, August 2. Performing in his hometown ought to be some relief, in contrast to the burning hate incited by his opponent in the rap battle.

Drake performed a full set of R&B songs at the Budweiser Stage in the bustling Canadian city and also announced a forthcoming collaborative album with OVO label peer, PartyNextDoor set to drop in fall 2024.

“On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y’all. So, you get the summer over with, you do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you,” the rapper revealed at the end of the concert, per Billboard.

Finally, Drake thanked fans for their unwavering support throughout the years in the music industry. At a time when his longtime industry friends also sided with Lamar soon after Not Like Us went feral, the Canadian rapper, who was accused of “colonizing” Southern rap culture, had only gratitude for the home fans who stuck by him through thick and thin.

More recently, the rapper’s attempts to resurface in mainstream music haven’t been quite a success, with his lukewarm appearance in Camilla Cabello’s C, XOXO and a verse on Sexyy Red’s U My Everything. He also collaborated with Gordo for his dance tracks, Healing and Sideways, per the Rolling Stone.

Regardless, the aftermath of Not Like Us will certainly be felt in Drake’s long music career despite his history with blockbuster music.

On the other hand, Kendrick Lamar, 36 organized a Pop Out concert: A West Coast Reunion to celebrate his triumph in mid-June. It took place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and was a stadium-packed success also featuring notable guest appearances.

