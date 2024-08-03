Drake Announces Collab Album With OVO Labelmate PartyNextDoor; Teases Fall Release

Drake returned to his hometown, Toronto, to announce his next album, his first since his notorious feud with Kendrick Lamar. Taking the stage at his friend and OMV label mate PartyNextDoor’s concert on Friday, August 2, the Champagne Papi singer revealed that the duo had been working on a collaborative album, which could arrive this fall.

“On behalf of me and Party, we've been working on something for y’all,” Drake announced, adding, “So, you get the summer over with, you do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake’s album will be waiting right here for you.”

During his time on stage at his friend’s show, Drake serenaded the attendees with Sweeterman, which leaked as a snippet in 2015 but was never released. He also performed Finesse, Redemption, and his 2016 track with Party, Come and See Me. The rapper also teamed up with Roy Woods to sing a rendition of Drama before pulling out the biggest surprise of the night by performing Wah Gwan Delilah," his spin on White T’s cover Hey There Delilah.

“I’m here tonight as a thank you,” Drake said from the Budweiser stage, “to each and every one of you for all your years of unwavering support.” His words couldn't have been more genuine at the show, given it marked his first major statement following his aforementioned beef with Lamar, who, per the hip-hop community, emerged victorious among the two with his diss track Not Like Us.

However, with that being in the past and the rapper moving on with his forthcoming collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, we are ready to hear Drake’s mellower side soon. The duo, for the record, has been making music together since 2013. Besides Come and See Me (2016), the longtime friends have linked up on Since Way Back (2017) and Loyal (2019).

Despite having their past music as references, the possibilities of what their upcoming project would look like are endless, which has fans eagerly anticipating the new release.

