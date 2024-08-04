'We Already Discussed It': Big Sean Reveals Kendrick Lamar Apologized To Him Over Leaked Verse Diss

In a recent interview, Big Sean opened up about a past feud with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar. The Detroit-based MC shared that Kendrick Lamar had apologized to him over a diss that surfaced in a leaked verse from several years ago.

The conflict stemmed from a leaked early version of Kendrick Lamar's song Element, part of his acclaimed album Damn. In the leaked verse, Kendrick Lamar directly addressed Big Sean, implying friction between them. He rapped lines like, Big Sean keeps sneak dissing, I let it slide / I think his false confidence got him inspired.

However, Big Sean revealed in his conversation with Charlamagne tha God that the issue had been resolved between them long ago. He clarified that Kendrick Lamar had since apologized for the lines and that they had a private conversation about it.

"The thing is, that some came out and he changed that bar, right? So that wasn't on the song anymore, it was a leaked verse," Sean said. "So I had to keep that in mind because I was pissed when I heard it. So then I'm like, 'OK, he changed that on his own, so he probably came to the conclusion that it was nothing. So then, me and him talked. And I got the texts in my phone."

Their fans are surprised by the news, as they have followed the feud between both rappers since the leaked verse came out. It's very common in hip-hop culture for conflicts to become public, but it's not uncommon for the artist to settle calmly with no feud.

Big Sean's latest album, Better Me Than You, is set to release and make his career more bright as he resolves his recent events peacefully. He dedicated his song to his son Noah. The music video was filmed from Noah's viewpoint, and it shows Sean's personal growth and his connection with his family.

During the interview, Sean was thankful for the support of his family, especially noting how his partner Jhené Aiko helped with the music video even though she was very busy. He stressed how important family is and how he wants to make lasting memories for his son.

Regarding Kendrick Lamar, this reconciliation shows a change from his earlier lyrics about Big Sean. Both artists, celebrated for their contributions to rap music, appear to have moved beyond any past tensions. They are now concentrating on their art and personal development.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see how Big Sean's upcoming album and the excitement around his latest release will be influenced by this period of reconciliation. They are curious about what this means for his future music and collaborations.

Big Sean's disclosure about Kendrick Lamar's apology highlights how the music industry can involve public conflicts that are later settled privately. It shows how important communication and forgiveness are in building positive relationships, both in personal and professional aspects of hip-hop's competitive environment.

