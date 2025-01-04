How Is Meghan Markle Dealing With Cyber Bullies As She Returns To Social Media After Long Hiatus? Learn Here

While the royal personality was away from social media, Meghan Markle recently stunned everyone as she shared a few clips online. However, it is to be noted that she now has a new way of dealing with cyber bullies, as she is taking precautions to protect her mental health this time.

As seen on a newly formed Instagram page, the Duchess of Sussex, 43 shared two of her latest post. While one was on New Year’s Day, the other was shared on Thursday, where she was seen promoting her Netflix cooking show.

In the newly uploaded posts, the wife of Prince Harry has however turned off her comments section, which will keep cyber bullies away from trolling her on the stated online platform.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Meghan Markle is excited to be around an online audience, sharing her experiences in an unfiltered manner, even though she has chosen to disable the comments.

As per an insider, the American Riviera Orchard founder has “engaged in constructive conversations with senior executives at Meta about creating safer and healthier online environments.”

The source further added that while progress is slowly being made by Meta, the royal icon is confident that her return to Instagram would be taken as an “example in demonstrating the potential for social media to bring joy and positive connection.”

This new move of avoiding cyber bullies made by the actress from Suits happens to be different from the time she once came up with a lifestyle blog, The Tig, where she encouraged her followers to openly discuss their issues. However, this blog website was later deleted in 2017.

For those who do not know, Meghan Markle had openly talked about being cyberbullied since the time she began dating Prince Harry. Criticism towards her increased when she tied the knot with the royal family member and when she was pregnant with Prince Harry’s two kids, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

