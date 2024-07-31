How Kanye West Described His Love For Kim Kardashian When They Dated; Find Out

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s love story is surely one of the most unique ones. The reality star had been married for the longest time to Ye after they started to date in 2011. Post welcoming their firstborn North West, they got engaged in 2013. In the following year, they finally tied the knot in a secluded ceremony with only 200 guests in attendance.

They might have gone through a lot of tough times together before finally parting ways with each other, however, the controversial rapper only had eyes for her. Ye once described his love for Kim as beyond his control and talked about how he only wanted her to be by his side.

Kanye West’s confession about Kim Kardashian

In a radio interview in 2013 with On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the Hollywood rapper confessed, "I just knew I wanted her to be my girl for a long time. I remember I saw a picture of her and Paris Hilton, and I remember telling my boy, Have you seen that girl Kim Kar-dijon?" Kim was Hilton’s stylist then and they were really close friends, and the photo Ye was talking about was apparently taken in 2006.

Even though Kim and Kanye went official in 2012, Ye had been head over heels for the entrepreneur while Kim started off things as friends before hitting it off romantically. In 2011, Kim Kardashian was smitten by the NBA player Kris Humphries and even got married to him. In the song Cold, Ye claimed it in his lyrics, “And I'll admit, I had fell in love with Kim / Around the same time she had fell in love with him” (‘him’ as in Kris).

Advertisement

Kim Kardashian hid her marriage from Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian in an interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3 explained how she kept her marriage with Humpries from Kanye. Admittingly she said, "You know, I f**ked up. And went a different direction and realized that I f**ked up pretty soon. What was crazy was -- I've never told this story before -- so I'm presenting an award... and Kanye was nominated. So I see him backstage. We ended up both at the Soho House, and he sat at my table, and I had my big ring on because I was married."

She further explained, "So, I'm talking with my ring, and I talk with my hands a lot, so I'm talking, and I just see him looking at my ring, and his face would just like get heartbroken. So I sat on my hand for the rest of the dinner and spoke like this, with one hand."

Advertisement

Soon enough The Kardashians star realized and rebounded with Ye. They finally got married and became parents to four kids. However, their relationship’s time ran its course and ended.

Let us know your opinion about Kanye West’s confession regarding his love for Kim Kardashian.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Melts Hearts With Sweet Throwback Photos And Message For Sister Gracie; See Here