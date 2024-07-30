Paris Hilton revealed on July 28 that her 18-month-old son, Phoenix Barron, has started talking, and his first word is "sanasa." In an adorable clip, the two cuddle in a hammock on a boat, with Phoenix babbling the iconic phrase from Paris's 2000s reality show, The Simple Life. Paris, dressed in a bright yellow bikini top and neon sunglasses, couldn't contain her excitement as she celebrated her little boy's milestone with fans.

Paris Hilton's son is following in his mother's footsteps

The 43-year-old singer and socialite revealed her son Phoenix Barron's first word in an Instagram reel she shared on Sunday as the two cuddled in a hammock that appeared to be on a boat. As they rocked back and forth in the hammock, the 18-month-old babbled, "Sanasa, sanasa, sanasa." In her clip, Hilton wore a bright yellow bikini top and yellow shorts, accessorized with neon yellow sunglasses.

The phrase was made up by Hilton and Nicole Richie on their reality series The Simple Life in the 2000s. According to Urban Dictionary, the duo used to sing the word over and over again when bored or looking for silly attention. The term is chanted over in an improvisational manner, according to the website's explanation. The last time the word is chanted, it is always screamed loudly.

Hilton is overjoyed and that's evident in the video caption

"Baby P’s First Word, 'Sanasa' Iconic," she began. "l am so obsessed and in love with my little angel baby; he’s my best friend." The I'm Free singer also shared what being a mother of two means to her. Aside from her son, she also shares a daughter with her husband, Carter Reum, who is 8 months old.

"And I’m so excited to give him and his sister London the most beautiful and magical life ever! Love my #CutesieCrew #SlivingMom #sanasa," Hilton's caption concluded. Adding to her praise for her son, the reality star said, "Baby P is my world!"

Just days earlier, Hilton shared a video on Instagram in which both of her children were dressed in colorful white pajamas with multicolored hearts. People reported that the reality star apparently introduced her son to one of her iconic phrases because they might be rebooting The Simple Life, which originally aired from 2003 to 2007. Their social media accounts have been filled with photos and posts from the time they were filming the all-new show.

The new series will be aired on Peacock.

