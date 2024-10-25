How Long Were Sutton Foster And Ted Griffin Married? Find Out As Actress Files For Divorce Amid Hugh Jackman Dating Rumors

Younger and Broadway star Sutton Foster has filed for divorce from Ted Griffin, her husband of ten years and the writer behind Ocean’s Eleven. The news, which broke on October 23, 2024, has left fans curious about the end of their marriage and the rumors linking Foster to actor Hugh Jackman. While these speculations remain unconfirmed, reports have hinted at a close connection between Foster and Jackman since their work together on the Broadway hit The Music Man.

Foster and Griffin wed in October 2014 in a private Santa Barbara ceremony, with Foster sharing glimpses of her wedding journey on TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress. Over the course of their marriage, the two adopted one child, and Foster has balanced family life with her demanding Broadway and television career.

Though the pair seemed to maintain a low-key relationship, whispers about marital trouble began circulating in the Broadway community during Foster’s celebrated performance in The Music Man opposite Jackman from December 2021 to January 2023. During the show’s two-year run, the chemistry between Foster and Jackman reportedly sparked rumors, even as both were committed to long-term marriages at the time. Jackman, who was married to actress Deborra-Lee Furness for nearly three decades, also filed for divorce in September 2023, prompting new rounds of speculation.

According to inside sources, Foster and Jackman share a close bond. Though neither has officially commented on the nature of their relationship, sources claim they are “100 percent together” and “go out of their way to hide” their connection, suggesting that the two are attempting to keep things private. However, rumors were further fueled by a report from In Touch in late 2023, which noted Jackman was “romancing” his former co-star.

Foster is a beloved presence both on screen and stage, known for her Tony Award-winning roles in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes. Jackman, similarly, has an extensive career with iconic roles, from Wolverine in the X-Menseries to multiple Tony-winning performances. Together, their professional collaboration in The Music Man was a smash success, grossing over $3 million weekly at the box office and captivating audiences with their dynamic on-stage rapport.

As Foster and Griffin part ways, both actors have taken a respectful, private approach to the end of their marriage. While the specifics of her connection with Jackman remain speculative, fans and media alike are closely watching what might come next for both stars. Through personal and professional transitions, Foster continues to focus on her career and family, navigating this new chapter with poise and dedication. Whether these rumors will result in a public acknowledgment or remain private, her work and legacy continue to shine.

