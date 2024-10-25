Mel Gibson Slams Kamala Harris For Having An 'Appalling Track Record,’ Shows Support For Donald Trump In Presidential Election 2024

Mel Gibson most recently ripped Kamala Harris, attacking her policies and also IQ. However, in the upcoming presidential election, Harris appears to have the most support among entertainment personalities, as some support her at campaign rallies, though the Braveheart actor is definitely not one of them.

Harris has had the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Taylor Swift, Julia Roberts, and Spike Lee either appearing on her campaigns or publicly endorsing her. In the meantime, Donald Trump recently had another Hollywood endorsement, that of Mel Gibson.

In a video released on TMZ on Thursday, Gibson walked around the TSA at the airport wearing a trucker hat and talking to a cameraman. He attacked Harris, saying that she has the intelligence of a "fence post,” and backed Trump, saying it would be bad for America if Harris won a tight race against the former president.

Gibson also claimed that the record of Harris is miserable and appalling with the lack of policies to speak about. He said, "I know what it’ll be like if we let [Harris] in. And that ain’t good. Miserable track record. No policies to speak of. She’s got the IQ of a fence post."

This comment is close to what Trump had to say about Harris in one of his reckless attacks on the intelligence of the vice president. He mocked Harris’s answers in her interview with CBS, calling it the voice of someone "from a loony bin.” During his rally in Georgia, he said, “She’s not a smart person. She’s a low-IQ individual."

Recollecting the present affair of Gibson's insult, many are reminded of his past scandals, mainly anti-Jewish vitriol and also the insults of ‘sugartits’ used against a female police officer during his 2006 DUI pullover in Malibu. He later offered an apology, even though other instances of racist slang have been reported.

In 2020, Winona Ryder accused Gibson of inappropriately inquiring about the whereabouts of Jewish women during a Hollywood gathering. She also called out Gibson for making homophobic and disgusting comments about getting AIDS from hanging around her gay friend.

While Harris has remained tight-lipped about Gibson, she has previously expressed strong sentiments towards Trump, labeling him “increasingly unhinged and unstable” during a CNN town hall on October 23, where she also called him a “fascist.” Earlier this year, Trump himself posted a photo of the actor on his social network, Truth Social, captioning, "Either way, Mel Gibson is GREAT!"

Having directed masterpieces like The Passion of the Christ and Apocalypto, after his 2006 traffic jail time and anti-Jewish antibiotic episode, he withdrew from most of the Hollywood limelight. However, Mel Gibson cemented his name in the film business in 2016 with Hacksaw Ridge, which proved to be a major critical success.

