How Many Kids Does Sean Diddy Combs Have? All You Need To Know About Justin, Christian, And Five More Of Rapper’s Children

While we all grooved to the songs from the artist behind I'll Be Missing You, he enjoyed quality time with his family. For those who don’t know, Sean "Diddy" Combs has seven children, who he has welcomed with four different women, according to reports.

If you're intrigued by the life of the Bad Boy Records mogul, there’s a lot to discuss about Diddy’s kids: Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila and Jessie (the twins), and Love Sean.

All of Sean Combs’ children have been by his side during his life’s achievements and celebrations, creating cherished memories with the whole family.

A similar moment was seen in September 2023 when Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, and Jessie accompanied the Bump, Bump, Bump artist to the VMAs.

Let’s get to know more about Sean "Diddy" Combs' children.

All about Diddy Combs’ 7 Kids

Quincy Taylor Brown, 33

One of P Diddy’s sons is Quincy Brown. Born on June 4, 1991, he is the son of model Kim Porter and singer and songwriter Al B. Sure!. Named after his godfather and AL. B Sure!’s mentor, Quincy Jones, he was later adopted by Sean Diddy Combs.

Diddy and Porter entered a romantic relationship when Quincy was only three. In the following years, the I Need a Girl artist and Porter welcomed four more children together.

While Porter died back in 2018, Quincy opened up to PEOPLE talking about his mother stating, “There's so much life for me to expand on off of her life. And that journey hasn't even started yet.”

Quincy is an actor singer and model.

Justin Combs, 30

Justin is Sean Diddy Comb’s first child with stylist and fashion designer Misa Hylton. He was born on December 30, 1993. Justin became an international icon instantly when he appeared on MTV's My Super Sweet 16 along with his father back in 2008.

This P Diddy’s son has attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), later earning a bachelor's degree in sociology. Not many know that Justin even played a defensive back for the UCLA Bruins football team.

Christian "King" Combs, 26

Coming back to the relationship shared by Diddy and Porter, Christian is their first biological son. Born on April 1, 1998, the kid was welcomed soon when the rapper and Porter started dating.

He is a musician and goes by the name King Combs, who began his career back when he completed high school. Christian has even released an EP called Cyncerely, C3, back in 2019.

Chance Combs, 18

Chance is the daughter of the Finna Get Loose artist and businesswoman Sarah Chapman. For those unversed, Diddy and Chapman are known to be long-time friends.

Following the birth of Chance, Porter felt betrayed and tried to end things with the rapper.

Back in January 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chance joined her sisters, as they donated customized beauty and skincare products to Alexandria House.

The Los Angeles-based agency is known to offer safe and supportive housing for women and children during times of emergencies.

D'Lila Combs and Jessie Combs, 17

They are the twins who Diddy and Porter welcomed five months after the birth of Chance.

Born on December 21, 2006, both the twins were raised alongside Chance. Back in 2022, all three sisters made an appearance at the Daily Front Row Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel.

Meanwhile, they even did a photo shoot for Vanity Fair back in August 2021.

D'Lila and Jessie share an Instagram account and even a TikTok channel. Both sisters amaze their followers with matching outfits showing off their dancing skills online, through these social media platforms.

Talking about the strong sisterly bond with Jessi and Chance, D'Lila stated to V magazine, back in 2023, "We always have a support system in each other. We are always supporting each other no matter what our goals are, what we want to do in the future."

Love Sean Combs, 1

Sean Diddy Combs welcomed his youngest daughter, Love, back on December 10, 2022, with cybersecurity professional and industrial specialist Dana Tran.

For those who do not know, Dana Tran also happens to be a model. Taking his emotions to X (formerly Twitter) Sean Diddy Combs stated, "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world."

He then went on to add the love from his big family mentioning all of his children's names in the long post.

A few weeks later, following the birth of Love, the It's All About The Benjamins artist then celebrated Christmas with all of his children. The artist had even posted a picture of Love sleeping on his chest.

The highly acclaimed rapper has been happy with his huge family and keeps posting photos and videos of Love on social media. Most recently, Diddy Combs took to Instagram and uploaded a video of her where she was seen saying her first words.

