'We Hold Onto The Truth': Sean Diddy Combs' Children Show Support For Father As Rapper Remains Imprisoned

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Sean Diddy Combs' children are standing by their dad amid his legal troubles and rape accusations. On Tuesday, October 22, all six of Comb’s children, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, and twins D'Lila and Jessie, shared a joint statement to PEOPLE “supporting” Diddy during his indictment charges.

The rapper was charged on the allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. "The past month has devastated our family," the statement read. Many people have judged the rap mogul and his family “based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives” that they claim have spiraled into absurdity on social media.

“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way,” the statement continued. Diddy’s children claimed that they know the “truth” and that it will prevail in the end, and until that moment, nobody would be able to “break” the family’s strength. This was followed by a message to their dad, which read, “We miss you and love you” in bold letters.

On Tuesday, October 15, the artist took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter Love Sean’s 2nd birthday. He shared a string of photos of his baby girl and that of the father-daughter duo. "Happy Birthday @loveseancombs daddy loves you,” he wrote in the caption. Combs is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after being denied bail twice.

On October 10, Combs’ family flew to New York City to support him at his hearing in federal court. A source close to the family told PEOPLE at the time that the kids were “very happy to support their father." The whole family was happy to be united in support.

Last month, the rapper was indicted on multiple charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution and was immediately taken under custody. Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and his attorneys have filed another appeal to get him released on bail before his upcoming trial, which is scheduled to take place in May 2025.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with any form of assault or sexual offense, please reach out to the authorities or NGO and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.