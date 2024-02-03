'I'm, like, weirdly emotional': Ariana Grande Shares Glimpses Of Her Record Label's First Ever Album Eternal Sunshine

During a private listening session last week, global pop sensation Ariana Grande gave fans and the media a sneak peek at her eagerly awaited sixth studio album, "Eternal Sunshine". However, insiders in attendance said that Grande herself appeared to be the most impacted, crying several times as she previewed the intensely personal songs for her label representatives and a select group of media.

As Grande sang the songs, she was clearly choked up at times. "I'm, like, weirdly emotional about this album," she said to the audience. It's simply very intimate. With this endeavor, I feel like I really went beyond my comfort zone."

Lead single shows vulnerable side

Although Grande has never been one to back down from vulnerability in her music, early descriptions of "Eternal Sunshine" suggest that the singer-songwriter is revealing more of her soul than ever before through a seamless narrative that explores themes of healing, introspection, and hope. Listeners have praised the album for its emotional honesty and ranked it as one of Grande's most powerful works to date, a bold artistic move.

The album is noteworthy since it is the first to be released by Grande's new record label, which she owns 100% of. Grande now has complete creative control over the release of her music after starting her own label. "Eternal Sunshine" is her most individually expressive body of work to date, according to sources, because of her increased ownership and autonomy.

Grande has full creative control

With her crew and the media observing in rapt attention, Grande opened the listening session with an unaccompanied performance of the album's lead single, "Just Like Magic." However, the normally composed pop star appeared to lose control of her emotions during her eerie breakup ballad about going on.

The frank admission of vulnerability was in line with Grande's own remarks regarding "Eternal Sunshine," which mostly dealt with themes of emotional development and recovery. "This album helped me find my way back to myself," Grande stated, expressing how very cathartic the writing process was. Grande did divulge some important album secrets to those in attendance, despite for the time being keeping the majority of song titles and collaborators under wraps. "Eternal Sunshine" has elements of trip hop and dream pop weaved throughout, and she described it as "a cohesive body of work, telling one story from start to finish".

Mature and introspective lyricism

According to Grande, the album title alone captures the general story arc she set out to create. "It's about finding inner peace and light, even in times of great darkness," she said, alluding to some of the challenges she faced personally that served as the project's inspiration.

According to sources, Grande's song "Eternal Sunshine" showcases her abilities as a songwriter, as she skillfully uses her characteristic expressive vocals to powerfully communicate vulnerability and perseverance just through lyrics. Grande's usual huge, multi-layered productions are still present, but the emphasis is reportedly on her most personal work to date. It won't be long before fans get to see Grande's most unadulterated emotional journey. March 17th is when "Eternal Sunshine" is scheduled to be released globally through Grande's new label, Positions Music. Based on its themes of emotional honesty and narrative coherence, early buzz points to it being one of her most influential and critically praised albums to date.

Through the song "Eternal Sunshine," Grande has opened up to her followers and shared a candid look into the last few years of her life. The album is Grande's most cohesively expressive body of work to date, as seen by its positive early reviews. It's a raw, emotional journey through self-reflection that will undoubtedly strike a deep chord with her devoted fan base. "Eternal Sunshine" has the potential to solidify Grande's status as one of the most talented artist-songwriters of her generation with its potent fusion of pop mastery and unadulterated emotional storytelling.

