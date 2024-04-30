Kiku Sharda is looked upon as one of the best comedians in India. The actor who began his journey in showbiz with the TV show Haatim, is currently focusing on his career as a stand up comedian. His collaboration with the comedy king, Kapil Sharma has always done wonders for the screens. In a recent interaction with Connect FM Canada, Kiku spoke fondly about Kapil and revealed the reason for holding him in the highest regard.

Kiku Sharda lauds Kapil Sharma

Kiku Sharda, who gained massive popularity with his portrayal of Palak on Comedy Nights with Kapil said that he remains astonished with Kapil Sharma's unique style of delivering punchlines.

Talking about the Zwigato actor’s USP, Kiku stated, “I get shocked to see the level of spontaneity he has. The way he talks to the audience and he can really talk about anything. I am amazed to see how he finds humor in the smallest things. I have never seen such spontaneity ever in my life.”

For a long time now, the FIR actor has been an integral part of Kapil's shows. In the recently launched The Great Indian Kapil Show, he plays the character of Chef Dhaniya Lal. When questioned about what Kiku has that Kapil lacks, he quipped, "A lot of weight… a nice belly."

Take a look at Kiku Sharda’s Instagram post featuring The Great Indian Kapil Show team:

In the same conversation, Kiku Sharda shed light on the dynamics between the cast of The Great Indian Kapil Show. He dismissed any potential ego clashes between the team members and spilled beans about the harmonious environment on the sets of the new comedy sketch.

The 49-year old credited Kapil Sharma for welcoming jests aimed at him and quoted, “When you see me cracking some wicked jokes on Kapil, he is very comfortable with that. We share a comfortable rapport. He knows me, we have been working together for many years. I have the utmost respect for him.”

Workwise, Kiku is currently appearing on The Great Indian Kapil Show. His comic avatar on the show is already winning hearts. The show is running on Netflix and it also stars Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, and Archana Puran Singh among others.

