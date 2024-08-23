How to Kill Your Family: Is Anya-Taylor Joy Starrer Based on a Book? Explained

Are you ready for a new Netflix series that combines dark humor and thrilling drama? How to Kill Your Family is set to be a must-watch. This upcoming show stars Anya Taylor Joy, who is known for her award-winning role in The Queen’s Gambit. And, with Taylor-Joy taking the lead and a talented production team behind it, this show promises to be a hit.

But what’s the story about and is it based on any book? Let’s dive into the details of this upcoming series and how the idea originated.

Is How To Kill Your Family A Book Adaptation?

Yes, the Netflix series, How To Kill Your Family is based on a novel. It is based on Bella Mackie’s 2021 novel of the same name. The book was a bestseller and is known for its darkly comedic tone. It tells the story of Grace Bernard, who was left to fend for herself after being abandoned by her father. Mackie’s novel tells the story of Grace’s life and her quest for revenge against her family.

What is the story all about?

How To Kill Your Family revolves around Grace Bernard, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. Grace is the daughter of a wealthy and ruthless billionaire, Simon Artemis. Despite being his illegitimate child, Grace is rejected by her father and his family. After her mother dies, Grace finds herself in a dire situation. And, she had no support from her estranged family also.

Advertisement

After facing betrayal, the angry Grace decides to take revenge in a very dramatic way. Grace decides to target her father’s family one by one, using creative methods to exact her revenge. She wants revenge to get justice and a big inheritance that could change her life. But, her quest for revenge is filled with challenges. And, that’s what makes the entire story intriguing and dramatic.

ALSO READ: From Dark to I Am Not Okay With This: Top 10 Netflix Shows To Binge-Watch if You Are a Stranger Things Fan

Anya Taylor-Joy takes the lead

Anya Taylor-Joy who impressed everybody with her performance in The Queen’s Gambit will take the lead in this series. Taylor-Joy was immediately drawn to this role after reading the book.

During a chat with Tudum on August 21, 2024, she said, “As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life. After some (light) stalking of the inimitable Bella Mackie, I could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with the team that is executive producers Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Emma.”

Advertisement

Fans are already excited about Anya Taylor-Joy being in the show. Bella Mackie, the author of the book is also thrilled about the adaptation. While chatting with Tudum, Mackie said, “It's been thrilling to watch the characters I wrote take on new life under this magnificent creative team.” She even called Taylor-Joy as “the most perfect fit to play Grace.”

Production details and team

The adaptation will consist of eight episodes. Emma Moran, who is known for creating and writing the 2024 Hulu comedy series Extraordinary is writing and executive producing the series. Sally Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Lee Morris are also joining as executive producers. Taylor-Joy is also serving as an executive producer through her company, LadyKiller Productions Inc. And, Bella Mackie is going to be the co-executive producer of How To Kill Your Family.

The whole team is very experienced. Sally Woodward Gentle is known for Killing Eve and is very excited about this project. She told Tudum, “Emma Moran is a magical talent with a unique voice. The excitement is already palpable in the writers' room as Anya, Lizzie, and the team explore Bella's rip-roaring, take-no-prisoners, satirically pitch-black novel.”

Advertisement

As of now, Netflix has not announced an official release date for the series. However, the buzz and excitement for this project suggest that it will be released soon. Stay tuned with PINKVILLA for more updates on How To Kill Your Family—the Netflix series.

ALSO READ: Netflix Returns With Its UNTOLD Series; Volume 4 Promises Thrilling Sports Stories