Netflix Returns With Its UNTOLD Series; Volume 4 Promises Thrilling Sports Stories

Volume 4 of UNTOLD, the popular sports documentary series, is now available on Netflix. It is a series that tells captivating stories from the world of sports and reveals what really happened behind the scenes.

Three compelling new movies come with this latest volume. The first chronicles the Tennessee Titans’ 2000 Super Bowl run and the tragic murder of former MVP player Steve Air McNair. The second movie explores Michigan’s football sign-stealing scandal. Lastly, the third film highlights Hope Solo’s troubled life as a former goalie for the US women's soccer team.

UNTOLD: The Murder of Air McNair, directed by Rodney Lucas and Taylor Alexander Ward, looks into unanswered questions about his 2009 murder in an attempt to find answers for them. This movie will shed light on this horrific event which shocked the sporting fraternity.

In Micah Brown’s UNTOLD: Sign Stealer, one significant personality was responsible for everything that happened in Michigan during its scandalous times. In it he explains how he became a viral villain with a single action that would change college football forever; therefore, his story presents one more angle on this issue.

Nina Meredith directs UNTOLD: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer, which brings to light both triumphs and disgraceful moments in Solo’s career in the USA. It examines her journey to fame as well as the controversies surrounding her career by providing insights into these complex processes.

Like previous volumes before it, Volume 4 features personal interviews with key participants involved in those incidents. Teammates, coaches, friends, and family members enhance their stories through their revelations about how things unfolded back then. Notably, Connor Stallions and Hope Solo themselves share their sides of their respective stories on camera for the first time.

The original UNTOLD came out in December 2021 and featured stories about Mardy Fish’s tennis career, the Pacers - Pistons brawl, and Caitlyn Jenner’s journey. Subsequent parts detailed events like the Manti Te'o catfish scandal, the AND 1 basketball team's rise and fall, Jake Paul's boxing adventures as well as the BALCO case and turbulent years of Florida Gators.

Netflix will premiere new episodes of UNTOLD Volume 4 every week from August 20. They are going to be interesting tales that show what really took place in sports.

