Anya Taylor-Joy Joins 'How To Kill Your Family' As Lead Character Grace Bernard

Anya Taylor-Joy has kept the ball rolling in her career with yet another project that does little but tantalize. The very enigmatic actress, after big-budget ripples with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Dune: Part 2, shall soon show up on television screens in a very different kind of enterprise. She stars in Netflix's new eight-parter series off How to Kill Your Family—a novel adaptation of the same name by Bella Mackie in 2021. Created and executive produced by rising star Emma Moran, the highly anticipated series also bears her name as a writer.

Taylor-Joy stars as Grace Bernard, an estranged daughter of a ruthless billionaire in the series. The streamer writes, "Grace is the forgotten child of Simon Artemis, a merciless billionaire. After a heartbreaking rejection, Grace decides to exact revenge. But will this deadly scheme take even more from Grace than she’s already lost?" Grace's journey is one of vengeance against a family who has never acknowledged her; it pushes her into a dark mission with more danger promised than redemption.

The storyline is dark with Grace living through the cold, uncaring words of her father, Simon Artemis, who not only denies her existence but also neglects her and her mother. It shows that Grace comes from a complicated family. Her dad is Simon Artemis; a billionaire and ruthless social climber. She's the product of an affair he claims not to remember and Grace and her mum were left high and dry. After the death of her mother and another bitter rejection by her father's side, Grace channels her rage into a cold quest to rid herself of her estranged family members through inventively morbid ways. The result is a single-minded pursuit of revenge and a large inheritance, which further alienates her from the love she really needs.

She shared how excited she was to be a part of it: "As soon as I turned the last page, I knew I had to be a part of bringing this story to life." She also mentioned how much she was looking forward to working with the creative team—including author Bella Mackie—adding, "After some (light) stalking of the inimitable Bella Mackie, I could not be more thrilled to be collaborating with the team that is Sally, Lizzie, and Emma. I'm so excited to get our hands even dirtier."

Taylor-Joy has been quite the Hollywood darling, engaging in countless different projects that stretch her dynamics as an actress—from horror to family-friendly, like Super Mario Bros.—in which she did the voice acting for Princess Peach. Just earlier this year, she received quite a good reception for her performance as Furiosa in George Miller's latest addition to the Mad Max franchise. She also appeared briefly, but powerfully, as Alia Atreides in Dune: Part 2, and audiences can't wait to have her back for more in the next installment. To play Grace, Taylor-Joy assumes yet another demanding character that looks to leave audiences in lasting shock.

While no further casting for the series adaptation of How to Kill Your Family has been made so far, Moran will lead as an executive producer in the production alongside Woodward Gentle, Lizzie Rusbridger, and Lee Morris. Taylor-Joy also participates intensely, having become an executive producer through LadyKiller Productions Inc., joined by Bella Mackie as co-executive producer.

With that, the release date of the series is yet to be confirmed, and other casting is by variable. At any rate, even with just Taylor-Joy at the top of the bill, How to Kill Your Family is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated series to hit Netflix. With a good touch from the book and from Taylor-Joy's past works, fans are surely in for a treat when this series finally makes its debut.

