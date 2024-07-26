How To Watch Love Lies Bleeding Online? Streaming Details Explored

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of murder and violence.

Love Lies Bleeding starring Kristen Stewart and Katy O’Brian premiered on March 8, 2024, and follows a thrilling romance entangled in a web of drugs, crime, and mystery. Helmed by Rose Glass, the crime-thriller boasts 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and earned around $12.5 million globally, per Box Office Mojo.

Months after its release, Love Lies Bleeding has made its way to digital and streaming platforms. Viewers can now stream the nerve-wracking love story between Lou and Jackie as it unfolds who must trust none but each other.

How to watch Love Lies Bleeding online?

Love Lies Bleeding is now available to stream on Max following its streaming release on July 19, 2024. New users will have to subscribe to a plan from the available options starting at $9.99 per month.

Besides that, Love Lies Bleeding is also digitally available on Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.

Viewers can rent or purchase the film on Amazon Prime’s UHD services at $5.99 and $19.99 respectively. If rented, they will have to watch it within 30 days, and within 48 hours to complete the film once viewers start the film.

For Apple TV+ consumers, renting the film will cost $4.99, and purchase it at $19.99. Other options include iTunes and Google Play.

What is Love Lies Bleeding about?

Love Lies Bleeding stars Kristen Stewart as the reclusive gym manager Lou Langston and Katy O’Brian as the passionate bodybuilder Jackie Cleaver. After the latter stumbles into Lou as she joins her gym, which is owned by Lou’s father, the duo sparks a romance.

Set in the 1980s, the film follows retro-style themes as the new couple starts living together—that is, until Jackie, who is broke and is relying on her bodybuilding competition’s prize money, finds a place of her own. She prepares in the gym for her upcoming show in Las Vegas but things take a wild turn after Lou, who hails from a criminal family background, introduces her to steroids.

Jackie grows increasingly aggressive by the day and Lou has to face the consequences. The couple eventually land in a compromised situation after Jackie kills Lou’s sister’s husband, JJ, played brilliantly by Dave Franco.

The incident sets off a chain of events, with the FBI and Lou’s father and crime boss, Ed Harris’ Lou Sr. Jackie somehow makes her way to Las Vegas after committing the murder but experiences hallucinations due to steroid overdose and lands in jail. Later, Lou’s father employs her to kill his own daughter because the latter is aware of his secret murder plot.

Eventually reconciling with her lover, Lou, Jackie flee after killing her father, who was out to kill both.

The neo-noir crime thriller first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024. Rose Glass directed it from a script written by Weronika Tofilska.

Love Lies Bleeding features a riveting cast that includes Jena Malone as Lou’s sister, Beth, Anna Baryshnikov as Daisy, Dave Franco as Beth’s husband, JJ, and Ed Harris as Lou’s father, Lou Sr.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

