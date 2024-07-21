Hugh Jackman Performs Scene From ‘The Greatest Showman’ With Ryan Reynolds’ Children; KNOW More

During a SiriusXM interview on Friday, July 19, Reynolds, 47, shared a heartrending tale with radio host and former PEOPLE editor-in-chief Jess Cagle. He admitted that he once entered the house of his friend and fellow actor in the Deadpool & Wolverine film Hugh Jackman, only to find him performing scenes from The Greatest Showman with his own children.

This followed Cagle’s query about how the 2017 movie musical plays into their upcoming film. Responding to this claim, Jackman joked by saying that it is played almost every day, an allegation that Reynolds confirmed. “Actually, you’re not even wrong. My kids watch Greatest Showman all the time,” said Reynolds. Betty James Inez is the daughter of him and Blake Lively.

An unforgettable performance

Reynolds recalled this as a true story and he is not making this up. He told how he had found Jackman mimicking the hit film with his children in his living room. “I’ve come in, I’ve heard The Greatest Showman playing, and I come around the corner, and there is my kids watching the movie, singing along. And there’s Hugh acting it out with them, like, just this big kid.”

Reynolds described it as one of the most heartbreakingly beautiful things he’d ever seen, jokingly adding that he turned in his dad card afterward. He admits that after this incident, every fatherhood fiber within him got destroyed completely because he knew that nothing he would ever do could surpass what Hugh did for their children. “So I’ve started a new life in a new country with a secret family,” he quipped.

Advertisement

“By the way, we didn’t rent it, we bought it on your account. Residuals,” Hugh Jackman added humorously before Reynolds said thank you for helping me to keep away from that for years. “I live to line your pockets.”

Parenting wisdom from the set

Reynolds also talked about his role as a father and shared some wisdom he picked up from the film’s director, Shawn Levy during the Deadpool & Wolverine press tour. In an interview for their June PEOPLE cover story, Reynolds told Jackman that Shawn Levy had actually told him something that stuck with him forever. It is that people tend to only talk about their wins. But according to Levy, your kids in particular need to know that you lose.

Accordingly, Reynolds felt that it is essential to show children that “You don't get what you want all the time. Something you worked on really hard didn't work.” He adds that it is very important for your kids to see if anything goes wrong on a particular day, despite hearing ‘Oh Dad nailed it.’ Reynolds concludes by saying, “Because you lose so much more than you win.”

Advertisement

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released on July 26.

ALSO READ: Was Ryan Reynolds Sued By Taylor Swift For Using Her Cats In Deadpool 2? Find Out As Actor Jokes He Lost Everything